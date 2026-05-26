Detroit Lions Rookie With Most to Prove at 2026 OTAs

Detroit Lions rookie defensive back Keith Abney II has the potential to earn a starting job his rookie season in the National Football League.

The 2026 fifth-round draft choice recently appeared on the "Twentyman in the Huddle" podcast and discussed the confidence he feels regarding where he fits in the Lions' defensive scheme.

"I think I can definitely play outside and inside," Abney said. "The football IQ, being able to learn quick and just the instincts and just having versatility and the will to win. Whatever coach wants me to play, that's what we're going to do."

With a solid first showing at organized team activities, the 21-year-old can set himself up to battle at training camp for a starters role.

Roger McCreary and Ennis Rakestaw should provide a strong challenge for the former Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back.

In order to be able to have success playing nickel, team's want prospects who are reliable tacklers and have a physical playing style.

"I was always able to just throw my body in there and make the tackle," Abney explained. "As I got stronger and bigger then it was like, 'Okay, now I can start moving people against their will.' You get a joy from that as a defensive player moving people and controlling them with your body making them move back. I kind of got a thrill out of that as I got older, bigger and stronger."

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Three Detroit Lions UDFA's That Will Turn Heads at OTAs

On Day 3 of the draft, the Lions found themselves with the opportunity to target a player who was expected to be selected two rounds earlier.

General manager Brad Holmes indicated a player that lines up as a slot cornerback must possess solid instincts, toughness and quickness to recognize plays developing from opposing offenses.

"You really want to see the instincts and really the toughness. You’ve got to do a lot of things at that nickel spot. You want speed to be able to match vertically, but you want a guy who has a little more short-area suddenness just to handle the two-way goes and be able to get off the spot," said Holmes. "There’s a lot of run-action coming at you too at that spot. So, he’s going to be just fine. But again, didn’t think he would last that long, and so just thrilled that we got him.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.