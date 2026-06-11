The Detroit Lions entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a clear goal: add physical, high-character players capable of making an impact in 2026 while also providing long-term value.

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell once again targeted prospects who fit the organization's culture, particularly in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

As with every draft class, though, some picks could become high-impact performers, while others may struggle to crack the 53-man roster.

Here's a look at the best-and-worst-case scenarios for each member of the Lions’ 2026 draft class.

Round 1 (Pick 17): Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Best-case: Starting right tackle.

Miller has all the intangibles of a starting NFL tackle. And the Lions certainly drafted the Clemson product with the intent of him starting come Week 1. Additionally, with All-Pro Penei Sewell getting ready to move over to the left side, there's little-to-no doubt in my mind that Detroit is penciling in Miller to be its right tackle in 2026.

Worst-case: Loses starting RT job midseason.

Miller opens the season as Detroit’s starting right tackle and ends up starting a handful of games. However, he ultimately underachieves and loses his job by Week 10.

Round 2 (Pick 44 - via NYJ): Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Best-case: Starting EDGE.

In this scenario, Moore provides Detroit with a much-needed running mate for Pro Bowl EDGE and fellow U-M product Aidan Hutchinson. A more-than-proficient bull-rusher, he should be a natural fit for Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s physical unit.

Moore improved his production each year, and finished his collegiate career with a 10-sack season for the Wolverines. He also compiled 30 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his final year in Ann Arbor.

Worst-case: Rotational EDGE.

Moore loses out to D.J. Wonnum for the starting EDGE job opposite Hutchinson. Still though, the second-round pick finds a way to make an impact as a rotational pass-rusher in 2026.

Round 4 (Pick 118): Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Best-case: Starting WILL linebacker.

The ultra-physical Rolder seems to be a natural fit for Sheppard’s violent, hard-hitting unit. In this scenario, he fills a major void in the Lions’ linebackers room, replacing offseason departure Alex Anzalone as the team's starting WILL linebacker.

Worst-case: Reserve LB.

Rolder competes with Malcolm Rodriguez and free-agent acquisition Damone Clark for the WILL LB gig, but eventually loses out on the job in training camp. Still he plays a meaningful role as a rookie, logging valuable reps as a reserve linebacker.

Round 5 (Pick 157): Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Best-case: No. 2 CB both on outside and in slot.

Abney, a plug-and-play defensive back, provides the Lions with insurance for Terrion Arnold if he continues to struggle on the boundary. Plus, the Arizona State product has a chance to compete with the likes of Roger McCreary, Rock-Ya Sin and others for reps at nickel corner right away. He's equipped with the necessary intangibles to play a valuable role in Detroit's secondary come day one.

Worst-case: Barely cracks 53-man roster.

He struggles to acclimate himself in training camp much more than expected, and receives only limited reps with the Lions in year No. 1.

Round 5 (Pick 168 - via Buffalo): Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

Best-case: Impact special teams performer.

If he hadn’t torn his ACL in OTAs, the best-case would’ve been Law developing into a serviceable special teams performer, including an impact kick returner. Plus, there would’ve been at least a slight chance for him to become a viable replacement for former Lions WR Kalif Raymond, who joined the Bears this offseason.

Worst-case: Practice squad receiver (misses entire season with injury).

This scenario has already been realized, as he tore his ACL in OTAs and will subsequently miss the entirety of his rookie campaign.

Round 6 (Pick 205): Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

Best-case: Reserve defensive lineman.

In this scenario, the Texas Tech product has a strong training camp and proceeds to bring a pass-rushing punch that Dan Campbell’s squad lacked on the interior of the defensive line in 2025. Consequently, Gill-Howard contributes meaningful snaps as a first-year pro.

Worst-case: Practice squad lineman.

Gill-Howard fails to prove his worth in training camp and ends up on the outside looking in during Detroit's final round of cuts. Subsequently, he fills a spot on the Lions’ season-opening practice squad.

Round 7 (Pick 222): Tyre West, EDGE, Tennessee

Best-case: Rotational lineman.

By season's end, West becomes a rotational EDGE for Sheppard's unit, while also logging a handful of snaps at defensive tackle.

Worst-case: Practice squad lineman.

He doesn't make much of an impression with Sheppard and Detroit's defensive coaching staff, and ends up on the practice squad. With that said, he fails to log a single snap with the Lions in 2026.