3 Players to Watch at Lions' Third OTA Session

The Detroit Lions are finishing up their final round of organized team activities.

Beginning Wednesday, the team is holding their final three-day OTA session. This will come before their mandatory minicamp, which will consist of two practices next week to wrap up their offseason workout program.

Here are three players to watch as the team conducts its final practice session open to members of the media of organized team activities.

DT Mekhi Wingo

Drafted in the sixth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it has been a quiet start to Wingo's career. Now, he's entering a pivotal third season with the opportunity to get back into the defensive line rotation.

Last year, Wingo spent most of the year on the sideline. He spent time rehabbing a knee injury suffered late in his rookie year, but was also a healthy scratch for a long stretch and wound up appearing in just two games.

The Lions lost a pair of nose tackles, as both DJ Reader and Roy Lopez departed in free agency. As a result, there are openings in the rotation. Even with Wingo not being a traditional nose tackle, he could perhaps steal snaps spelling Alim McNeill at times.

If Wingo puts it all together, he could wind up being a nice contributor for Kelvin Sheppard's defense. However, if he's unable to assert himself during offseason workouts and into training camp, there's a chance he could be on the outside looking in after final roster cuts.

CB Keith Abney II

On the third day of the NFL Draft, the Lions selected Abney and in the process earned praise for getting what many believe was a massive steal. A fiesty but undersized corner, Abney appears to be an ideal fit for the Lions.

Through the first two weeks of OTAs, Abney has been playing multiple spots in the secondary. In addition to boundary duties, he's also seen some time in the slot. His film calls to mind Amik Robertson comparisons, and there's a chance the rookie can play meaningful snaps.

Offseason workouts such as OTAs are all about demonstrating an understanding of respective roles, and Abney appears to have made a solid first impression with his understanding of the defense through this stage of the offseason.

WR Kyre Duplessis

Duplessis is the newest face in town, as the team signed him in the wake of Kendrick Law's season-ending injury. The undrafted wideout comes to Detroit by way of Delaware, where he had a strong final season with the newly minted FBS squad.

In 2025, Duplessis caught 60 passes for 824 yards and five touchdowns. He also had three punt returns, one of which he took back for a touchdown. His special teams experience goes back to his previous stop at Coastal Carolina, where he made his mark initially on coverage teams.

With special teams being the quickest way to a roster spot, Duplessis has an outside chance at finding his way onto the roster. He's an intriguing small-school success story, and it will be interesting to see where he stacks up at OTAs.