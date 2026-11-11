Arrogance of Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes May Be His Ultimate Downfall

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes proved various fans and pundits right on Tuesday; he chose to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline instead of upgrading multiple positions of need, particularly on defense.

To be fair, Holmes did acquire N.Y. Jets safety Andre Cisco on Monday. However, the 26-year-old is much more of a solid depth piece than an impact-level defensive back. Consequently, he's not the type of defender who's going to take Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit to the next level.

Holmes direly needed to come out of the deadline with more than just a thrift store-esque acquisition like Cisco. He had several holes to plug across the defensive side of the ball, which were made even more glaring by the recent injuries to cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and linebacker Jack Campbell (neck). Plus, you can easily argue that Detroit's once again void of a reliable EDGE counterpart for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, especially with DJ Wonnum being sidelined.

Yet, Holmes decided that the Lions’ roster, as currently structured, is good enough as is. That, to me, was a miscalculation of epic proportions by the sixth-year GM.

Holmes' contract with the Lions ends following the conclusion of the 2027 season. He may earn an extension this summer, but if the team fails to make a deep run in the postseason, it is certain his seat will be getting warmer and warmer.

Fans are not interested in being teased, especially at the current exuberant price of season tickets.

Sure, the Lions are on a four-game win streak, which has certainly been aided by the improved play of the defense. However, that does not mean Sheppard's unit is going to remain productive the rest of the 2026 campaign. More than likely, that's not going to be the case, and I'm willing to predict it will have some hiccups in the weeks ahead, including against Ben Johnson's NFC North-leading Chicago Bears.

It furthers the reason why Holmes should have done everything in his power to add reinforcements to that side of the ball, no matter the valuable draft capital it may have cost.

If Holmes would have been serious about upgrading Detroit's 53-man roster, he would have made an ultra aggressive pursuit of impact defenders like Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks and L.A. Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack. But, did he? No, at least per the reports that came out in the hours leading up to the deadline.

And think about it, Brooks and Mack are exactly the type of difference-making talents that could have elevated the play of Sheppard's unit. However, another deadline came and went where Holmes & Co. erroneously decided that they're all good.

And because of such, the Lions will now be reliant upon a variety of depth pieces – e.g. defensive backs Roger McCreary and Rock Ya-Sin and linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske – in their attempt to catapult the Bears for the NFC North crown. That's hardly a recipe for success.

Once again, Holmes has fallen victim to the “smartest man in the room” syndrome, impeding the Lions’ efforts to take the next step as a franchise.

Detroit does not possess a Super Bowl-caliber roster, and it only has one person to blame for that being the case: Brad Holmes.