Lions Can Be Serious Contenders If They Make Key Defensive Additions

The Detroit Lions notched arguably their biggest win of the season on Sunday, defeating the previously unbeaten Minnesota Vikings.

And for a second straight week, they proved they don't have to be perfect on either offense or defense in order to emerge victorious.

Quite notably, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's unit was not clicking on all cylinders in the NFC North divisional tilt. The offensive line struggled mightily in the first half to protect Jared Goff, surrendering four sacks to Brian Flores’ blitz-happy defense. Goff proceeded to throw his first interception of the season, and threw for a season-low 176 yards.

Plain and simple, Detroit was stymied by Minnesota's No. 1-ranked defense in the opening half, and entered halftime with just six points.

Petzing & Co. learned the hard way that they weren't going to beat the Vikings through the air. Subsequently, they adjusted in the second half and got back to being physical, placing a heavy emphasis on the ground and pound.

And the Lions’ run game answered the bell. Spearheaded by do-it-all back Jahmyr Gibbs, the team's backfield produced a sensational performance in the final half of play.

Gibbs put Dan Campbell's squad on his back, compiling big run after big run en route to amassing 116 yards, including a 30-yard TD run, in the final two quarters.

Additionally, in a positive development, the superstar runner's production was supplemented by that of third-year back Sione Vaki.

Vaki, a fourth-round pick of the Lions in 2024, had a career-best day, rushing for 65 yards on 11 carries. He also recorded runs of 12 yards and 10 yards on back-to-back rushing attempts in the fourth quarter, fighting for extra yards on both carries. In doing so, he, along with Gibbs, helped put the Lions in position for their game-winning score: a 7-yard TD pass from Goff to Jameson Williams.

Vaki spelled Gibbs in a big way Sunday, providing Detroit with a much-needed change-of-pace back. And if he's able to sustain that level of production in future weeks, he most certainly will continue to have a significant role in the Lions’ backfield.

“Vaki was one of the guys we challenged this week going into this game," Campbell told reporters after the game. "We were going to need him. He needed to show up. He was going to need to get some carries for us, some significant carries.

"They needed to be real yards, and he was going to need to be able to pass protect for us. And I thought he took a big step today. That's a huge step. He gained a lot of trust today, a ton.”

Altogether, it was a gritty performance by Vaki & Co. in the Week 8 contest. And with the win, Detroit proved that it belongs on the same field as yet another NFC North contender.

Unfortunately, the victory did come at a major cost for the Lions on the injury front, though. Detroit lost five total defensive players – along with center Cade Mays and running back/kick returner Jacob Saylors – in the divisional matchup.

Among the defensive injuries, the Lions lost rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder, EDGE rusher DJ Wonnum, two core members of their secondary – safety Brian Branch and cornerback D.J. Reed – and linebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell, the team's defensive captain, suffered a gruesome injury on the opening play of the fourth quarter. He fell straight to the Ford Field turf on a tackle attempt of Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, and laid motionless on the field for several minutes following the injury. He then needed the assistance of multiple medical staff personnel prior to being placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Per the Lions, the fourth-year linebacker was eventually transported to a local hospital, where he remained overnight for continued evaluation for a neck injury.

There is no timetable for the return of any of the aforementioned players, especially Campbell. And it furthers the reason why Detroit GM Brad Holmes needs to strike a deal – or two now – to upgrade the team's defense leading into the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Particularly, he needs to make a concerted effort to grab a corner who can complement the production of Reed, who has played much better in recent weeks. Along with that, it wouldn't hurt for Holmes to add a safety, considering the unknown future health of Branch and uncertain capability of Kerby Joseph upon his return.

Plus, Holmes & Co. now have a sizable void to fill at linebacker with Campbell likely out for the foreseeable future.

Just take a look at the Chicago Bears. The addition of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has paid immediate dividends, as Ben Johnson's squad are among the top seeds in the NFC and Super Bowl contenders.

The situation has become dire for the Lions’ defense, and Holmes cannot afford to wait until the deadline to pull the trigger. If a trade presents itself in the next day or two for Budda Baker or Riq Woolen or an impact linebacker, Holmes needs to act immediately.

The longer he waits, the greater the likelihood he misses out on landing a difference-making talent who can take Kelvin Sheppard's defense to the next level.

Simply, Holmes cannot allow that to happen. And if he does, you can almost certainly kiss goodbye Detroit's Super Bowl hopes for 2026.