Grading Lions NFL Trade Deadline: Did Brad Holmes Ruin 2026 Team?

The Detroit Lions made one move before the NFL trade deadline.

On Monday, the Lions swung a deal to acquire defensive back Andre Cisco from the New York Jets. While the move is intriguing, many believed that an additional move could be coming to help fortify their defense in particular.

Ultimately, the Lions elected to stand pat aside from the Cisco trade and elected to not make another move before the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. This came as something of a surprise given how active other teams in the mix were.

As the Lions look to make a push for a third NFC North title in four years and a return to the postseason, their relative inactivity at the deadline appears to be a vote of confidence in their roster along with the addition of Cisco.

Around them, the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks were all active in making moves prior to the deadline. The 49ers added a defensive end in De'Forest Buckner, the Vikings added a quarterback in Kirk Cousins, the Bears brought in defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons and the Seahawks bolstered their offensive line with Quinten Nelson.

Now, the Lions will be tasked with running the divisional gauntlet with Cisco providing defensive depth. It will be interesting to see where Cisco fits within their secondary, as Brian Branch is back in the fold and Kerby Joseph is working toward a return.

Cisco has experience playing both as a box safety and a free safety, so he will provide valuable depth even if Joseph is able to return and play at a high level. Joseph won't play against New England in Week 10, meaning the Lions will have to activate him before their Week 11 game or elect to keep him on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the remainder of the season.

Detroit could also elect to activate Joseph and keep him as an inactive if they don't feel that he's able to play right away. Still, Cisco will give them some options even with Branch and veteran Chuck Clark both playing well.

The Lions didn't make the flashiest move at the deadline amongst their NFC counterparts, and these big trade deadline moves have mixed results over the past several seasons.

Additionally, the Lions have a need at the linebacker position after Jack Campbell suffered a significant injury. He leaves a big hole in terms of production as an All-Pro a season ago, and many believed the Lions could be looking to add a linebacker moving forward.

However, they elected not to and thus provided a vote of confidence in the likes of Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske.

Because of how valuable Campbell was to Detroit's defense, the Lions may wind up regretting not adding an option to the linebacker room.

It's hard to call the Lions' decisions at the deadline an abject failure. Their biggest need was the cornerback position, and there wasn't a single cornerback dealt at the deadline. Joey Porter Jr. was the only cornerback traded in season, while the others who were believed to be on the market ultimately remain with their current teams.

Because there wasn't a market for players at Detroit's biggest position of need, it appears as though the Lions made the right move holding on to their valuable draft capital. They were able to make an addition that will help them moving forward, but didn't make the level of splash that a team like the Bears did.

Ultimately, the roster as constructed has been good enough to win two divisional games amidst a 6-2 start. Their cards are now on the table, and it's up to Dan Campbell's team to prove their leadership right.

Grade: D+

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