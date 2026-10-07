Burning Question: Can Brian Branch Save Detroit Lions Defense?

The Detroit Lions welcomed back two players who could make an impact in the second quarter of the 2026 NFL season.

It is not expected that center Cade Mays and defensive back Brian Branch, two players who were limited in practice on Wednesday afternoon, to suit up before the bye week.

Branch is returning back from a torn Achilles suffered last season. Speaking to reporters, he expressed gratefulness for those that helped him to return and a readiness to get back to playing in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

"It was very fun. I missed being back out there. It's been a long time coming. What 10 months? There's nothing like being back out there, especially with this group of guys," Branch explained to local reporters, following his first practice of the 2026 NFL season. "Just getting back in the groove of things. I just loved being back out there. I love this game and you can't take this game for granted.

"That's what this taught me during this time off. You can't take nothing for granted. I told Dan (Campbell) I'm starving since I got injured. Just day by day been working and grinding. I'm getting the rust off now in practice. I feel good. I'm ready to go. Since I got injured, just been day by day, been working, been grinding. Showing up at 7 a.m., Fisch, (strength and conditioning Josh) Schuler, everybody had their part in it with me and I want to thank all them for that.”

Branch has the ability, when healthy, to be a versatile defensive back who can make plays against opposing tight ends. With the team wanting to be stout against the run, Branch being around the line of scrimmage is an added benefit.

His positional flexibility can assist Sheppard to find the right mix of defensive backs to utilize in nickel formation.

Christian Izien did not have a good performance against the Carolina Panthers, as he struggled in both zone and man-to-man coverage and was among the many players who missed tackles on Sunday Night Football.

One of the areas the Lions must improve quickly is getting off the field on field third-down defensively. If Branch can be a physical presence and disrupt opposing offensive weapons running down the field, it will not be as easy as it has been for opponents to find their way into the end zone.

While Branch and any lone player cannot save the defense, as he steadily gains confidence and makes plays, Detroit's defense should improve.

Detroit also will adjust their personnel against the Arizona Cardinals this week. Rookie defensive back Keith Abney could have an expanded role along with veteran Jalen Mills.

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