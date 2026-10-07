Detroit Lions Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: DT, CB, OL Out

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time, to begin their preparation for a Week 5 road contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media included defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, guard Ben Bartch and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Williams is considered day-to-day, while Ya-Sin is likely to miss some game action.

Prior to practice, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that both safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays would hit the practice field on Wednesday.

It is not expected that Branch will suit up against the Cardinals, especially since the team has their bye next week.

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Campbell expressed it could take a minute for Branch to execute at peak capacity.

"Look, we know there’s going to be a little bit of kicking the rust off just to get back into all of those, back to the player that he was. It’ll take a minute," said Campbell. "However, he’s an instinctive, aware player and he is a violent player. And so he’s got a knack for the football and his production, even if it’s not what it was in the immediate, as he grows back to that will have an impact, I believe."

Branch has remained involved in meetings, but the defense will welcome back a player that is aggressive and has a knack for being around the football.

"We’ve been as smart as we can be with that, making sure that he is physically ready to practice. And I don’t want to say conservative, but yet let’s make sure, and make sure, and make sure," Campbell said. "That’s Step 1, and then look, he’s been in meetings, he’s able to watch walk-through, he can’t participate up until this point, so he’s stayed in it mentally but it’s not the same as taking reps.

"I think that’s the big thing is, yes, he’s been there mentally but so much of it has been let’s focus on the rehab, the rehabilitation, and making sure that we’re all in there," Campbell added. "Because if we don’t get that right, the rest of it doesn’t matter. And I feel really good about both of those guys. I feel like those guys are prepared."

Lions' Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report

Guard Ben Bartch -- Foot (NP)

DT Tyleik Williams -- Foot (NP)

CB Rock Ya-Sin -- Hamstring (NP)

DB Brian Branch -- Achilles (LP)

OL Cade Mays -- Wrist (LP)

DE DJ Wonnum -- Back (LP)



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