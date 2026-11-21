The Detroit Lions coaching staff is not expecting a significant dropoff in production from the defensive line, even though star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been lost for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Among the reasons the defense has turned around their fortunes in the last month of the season has been the play of the interior defensive linemen.

Second-year nose tackle Tyleik Williams earned the praise of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard for consistently winning battles in the trenches.

The former NFL linebacker even noted Williams may be among the best at his position at this early stage of his career.

Williams has recorded 20 total tackles and earned a Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade of 68.9. He has had three games with an overall defensive grade above 75, including each of the last two weeks. The Ohio State product has also flashed some pass-rush ability, as he had three pressures in Week 2 against Buffalo.

Sheppard was asked earlier this week on ways the former Ohio State Buckeyes defender can expand his role even more, given the plethora of injuries sufferd by the defense.

“Continue to play at the level he's played at. In my humble opinion, again, I may not know much, but what I do know I'm seeing, I'm seeing one of the best nose tackles in the NFL right now," said Sheppard. "And things may not show up on the stat sheet but just turn on the tape and show me where an offensive lineman blocks him one-on-one and has success. Rarely to never.

"And credit to him because he does have a lot more in his toolbox, a lot more in his arsenal where he could be saying, 'Oh, I need more pass rush.' He's never done that. He's taken advantage of his ops. He knows where we need him for us to play collectively at a high level and he's doing it. Now, are we going to try to find more plays for him? Absolutely. He's one of our better players right now."

The former first-round pick, along with Skyler Gill-Howard and Alim McNeill have done their part against the run, as the Lions are the fifth-best in the league stopping the run. McNeill has been one of the biggest standouts in the league, notching 6.5 sacks and 37 total pressures.

As a defense, the Lions are allowing an average of four yards per carry, and have allowed 90 yards per game on the ground thanks to the efforts primarily from their interior defensive line.

"So, not just with him, with everybody. If you show and prove that you can help us, we try to expand the role," said Sheppard. "Just like if you do the opposite, your role's going to shrink. But I'm glad you mentioned Tyleik because I do view him as a high-level player, not only for us, but in the league right now.”

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