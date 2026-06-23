As organized team activities drew to an end, the Detroit Lions and Brad Holmes identified a key position in need of extra depth on their roster. After Kendrick Law’s season came to an end due to a non-contact injury, Kyre Duplessis was acquired to complete OTAs.

However, the Lions pivoted from Duplessis and brought in a quartet of UFL receivers after the league's season came to an end.

The Lions have turned to the UFL in the past, with Jake Bates being the big name to succeed for Motown, along with 2025 return man Jacob Saylors following the UFL-to-Detroit pipeline.

The Lions brought in Lawrence Keys III, Tarik Black, Lucky Jackson and Tay Martin to compete for a roster spot in an already crowded room. All four are expected to bring more intensity to a room that already has two 1,000-yard receivers, alongside some intriguing acquisitions and a second-year player in Isaac TeSlaa expected to take a leap.

Here is a breakdown of the four UFL players expected to compete for a roster spot this summer.

Lawrence Keys

Explosive with return potential

Lawrence Keys III was the final addition to the Lions, replacing Duplessis for the 91st and final open spot on the Motown roster. The Tulane product recorded 1,001 All-Purpose Yards with the Houston Gamblers last season.

He is a versatile playmaker with game-breaking speed, and also has return ability. This spring, he was third in the UFL for punt return average (12.2), along with averaging 27.3 yards on his 19 kick returns.

A drawback for Keys III is his size, as his 5-foot-9 frame limits him to more of a return specialist role, along with slot reps. Considering Amon-Ra St. Brown’s success in the slot, that could make a path to the field tough if Keys cannot beat out Greg Dortch and Dominic Lovett as a return man.

Tarik Black

Deep threat

Black is a name that local fans may have heard about before, as the Texas product started his career with the Michigan Wolverines. Black has signed with his sixth NFL team in the hope of making it, and is carrying some momentum with him.

This UFL regular season, Black recorded two of the five longest plays by the Louisville Kings from scrimmage. He is a premier threat, and brings size to the position as well.

The concern on Black is production based. The 28-year-old has never been known as an elite player or go-to option, with just over 750 receiving yards over the course of his collegiate career. Even this spring, Black was only third on his team in receiving yards after playing nine games.

Lucky Jackson

Return to NFC North

Jackson had a prolific time with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in college, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in his final season. He parlayed that into an All-XFL season with DC, and that led to his first shot at the bigs.

Jackson made his professional debut with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, playing in three games without recording a stat. On offense, he played in three snaps with the Vikings that year.

Jackson was right on the heels of Keys III, as the Louisville return man was fourth in punt return average in the UFL this season. This is combined with 392 yards and two touchdowns, including the first in franchise history this spring. His yardage total ranked 10th among all UFL players this spring.

The concern for Jackson is the need to stand out, as he needs to prove himself as the best option among a stacked group.

The Lions already have established repertoire with TeSlaa, Lovett, Tom Kennedy, and Drew Petzing has prior experience with Dortch. Jackson is sure handed and explosive, but will have to perform very close to perfect to win over the staff in an established room.

That said, if there is one player among the four that could be called “most likely to make the 53-man roster,” it would be Jackson.

Tay Martin

Hoping to prove staying power

Martin has been a journeyman receiver the last few seasons, with the Oklahoma State product playing in seven games for three squads. Most recently, Martin played three games for Washington with a career high two catches on the season for 23 yards last year.

Martin has exceeded expectations and surprised wherever he went, with multiple solid seasons at Washington State before ending his career with a 1000-yard season with the Cowboys.

This spring, Martin had 483 receiving yards, which was seventh in the UFL. His 42 catches with the Columbus Aviators was third around the league.

Additionally, the size on Martin, at 6-foot-3, make him an interesting target. However, there are concerns on his hands. Even dating to his time coming out of Oklahoma State, that was a drawback on the lengthy receiver.

Martin is another name to keep an eye on, as he has found a way to play in an NFL game for each of the last four seasons, including a touchdown with Tennessee in 2024.

The Lions have been known for their culture of internal progress, and this is no exception. In order to keep their receiver room fresh, but improving, these four receivers all get their chance to make their dreams come true. That said, there is tough competition awaiting them once summer camp begins.