Current Detroit Lions Who Could Aid 2026 Team With Versatile Use

The Detroit Lions and their coaching staff are very keen on players that present a unique skill set. Players have their strengths and positions on the field they feel the most comfortable playing.

In Detroit, players that are versatile and can perform a variety of roles are coveted.

Early in spring, these three players have the potential to earn opportunities at spots that can assist the team in different ways than most would expect.

RB Isiah Pacheco

The veteran running back is expected to be the clear backup to Jahmyr Gibbs. But with the former first-round pick expected to take on added duties and carries, Pacheco may find himself limited in how much he actually touches the football on offense.

During OTAs, the former Kansas City Chiefs running back, along with Greg Dortch, Tom Kennedy and Dominic Lovett were observed fielding kick returns in the final return drill of the afternoon.

Detroit's coaching staff has regularly mixed in star players as returners at practice, including Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.

In 2022, Pachecho served as the Chiefs primary returner during his rookie campaign in the NFL.

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OL Mason Miller

Among the few who spent time extensively on the practice squad last season who were offered a contract to return in 2026, the second-year offensive lineman is a versatile player who can line up at execute at each of the five positions along the offensive line.

After working all offseason to put on 15 pounds of muscle, the former North Dakota State lineman is currently battling for a reserve role at guard.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley has noticed his work ethic and attention to detail during the week of preparation leading up to games.

Battling against Detroit's top defensive ends last season, and holding his own, provided Miller with increased confidence as his rookie season progressed.

During the early portion of organized team activities, he has been observed lining up in a group that includes Devin Cochran at left tackle, Miles Frazier at left guard, Seth McLaughlin at center, Miller at right guard and Colby Sorsdal playing at right tackle.

Jackson Meeks

Meeks is unique in the fact that at 6'2 and 220-pounds, he can lineup as a receiver or at tight end.

Early this spring, he has been observed participating with the tight ends during position drills.

"There were some things he did on scout team that really caught our eye," Dan Campbell said last year about Meeks. "One day I watched him, he's mixing it up with (defensive end Al-Quadin) Muhammad. And you guys know what we think about Muhammad, the type of player he is, especially in the run, setting edges and stuff, and Meeks held his own."

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