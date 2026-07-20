Detroit Lions 2026 53-Man Roster Prediction Before Training Camp

The wait for Detroit Lions football is almost over.

Training camp is set to begin at the end of the month, with the Lions' rookies reporting to camp on July 25 and the veterans reporting on July 28. After that, the Lions will begin their journey toward what they hope is a championship.

With camp quickly approaching, here's my latest prediction for the Lions' 53-man roster.

Quarterback (2)

In: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater.

Out: Luke Altmyer.

Not much drama expected at this position, with Bridgewater looking to be the clear No. 2 over the undrafted Altmyer. The Illinois product appears to have impressed in the spring, but with Bridgewater's impact in the locker room and veteran expertise, Altmyer will need to have a very strong camp to unseat him.

The more likely outcome is Altmyer reaches the practice squad and can spend the season learning from Goff and Bridgewater, then be in position to make a roster out of camp in 2027.

Running back (3)

In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki.

Out: Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux.

The Lions have committed fully to Gibbs as the team's top option out of the backfield, and by all accounts Pacheco has a solid grip on the second spot. Vaki is entering a prove-it year in 2026, with the opportunity to assert himself as more of an offensive threat after being mostly a special teams conributor in his first two seasons.

Saylors is the closest threat to making the roster at this point, though Small and Robichaux do have intriguing ability despite lacking experience. It could wind up being a very competitive camp for this group, with the ability to contribute on special teams likely being a deciding factor.

Wide receiver (5)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Tom Kennedy.

Out: Dominic Lovett, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tarik Black, Malik Cunningham, Lucky Jackson, Lawrence Keys, Tay Martin.

Injured: Kendrick Law

St. Brown and Williams are the top two established options, with both receivers coming off 1,000-yard seasons. TeSlaa seems primed for an uptick in production, while Dortch is a proven veteran who could wind up filling Kalif Raymond's void.

With the depth on the roster, there could be room for only five on the active roster to start the year. This could wind up being very competitive, as the Lions added depth to the room with four UFL additions near the end of offseason workouts.

Right now, my pick for the last spot is Kennedy. A reliable veteran who has earned the coaching staff's trust amidst bouncing between the active roster and practice squad, Kennedy has proven he can contribute and is worthy of a roster spot both as depth and a special teams option.

Tight end (4)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks.

Out: Thomas Gordon, Miles Kitselman, Zach Horton.

Dan Campbell said LaPorta was trending towards being ready for the start of camp, and after participating in offseason workouts on a limited basis, he should be ready to go. Wright and Conklin give the Lions two experienced backups, and I think Meeks could add value as a fourth tight end.

A converted receiver, Meeks has intriguing receiving upside playing this position. He also has the frame to be able to handle the physicality of playing this position, and could be an asset on special teams while also providing depth for the offense.

Offensive line (9)

In: Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Larry Borom, Ben Bartch, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier.

Out: Giovanni Manu, Devin Cochran, Seth McLaughlin, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal.

A revamped group up front gives the Lions plenty of optimism about a bounce-back year. Some of their inconsistency offensively can be chalked up to the struggles they had up front, and the Lions added vets to fortify some of these concerns.

The competition between Miller and Borom to replace Taylor Decker will be the competition to watch, but what may be more intriguing will be the battles for the final spots on the roster. Manu needs to step up in a big way to make the roster in his third season, while Frazier has some intrigue due to his versatility.

At this stage, Frazier is the pick for the final spot due to his ability to play guard or tackle, though the Lions could explore Manu playing guard which in turn could help his chances.

Defensive line (5)

In: Alim McNeill, Jay Tufele, Tyleik Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, Skyler Gill-Howard.

Out: Mekhi Wingo, Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina.

While McNeill is the headliner of the group, the depth at this position could be what makes or breaks the group's performance. In particular, Williams and Onwuzurike will be two players to watch throughout camp.

Williams is expected to take on a bigger role after the departures of DJ Reader and Roy Lopez, while Onwuzurike has an opportunity to resurrect his career after missing all of last season. Gill-Howard gets the nod for the final spot at this stage, but don't be surprised if Lacy, Adams or Wingo come on strong in camp and make a compelling case.

EDGE (5)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Payton Turner, Ahmed Hassanein.

Out: Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill.

The Lions added new depth at this position this offseason, with Wonnum and Turner both being intriguing veterans who could compliment Hutchinson nicely. Moore could wind up being a nice addition as the team's second-round pick, as well.

Hassanein had his season cut short in training camp last year, as he suffered an injury in the preseason finale. He had strong flashes in camp last year prior to the injury, and could use this camp to provide a reminder of his abilities.

Linebacker (6)

In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske.

Out: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter.

The Lions lost Alex Anzalone, but there's a lot to like about the depth they have at this position overall. There will be a competition for the third linebacker spot, with Rodriguez holding the upper hand as the most experienced option in Detroit's scheme.

However, he will face solid competition from the likes of Rolder, Clark and Nowaske. Bachie and Hunter also both have special teams upside, and Hunter will be a player that fans may wind up rooting for due to his small college roots and physical style of play.

Cornerback (6)

In: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw, Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey.

Out: Nick Whiteside, Aamaris Brown, De'Shawn Rucker.

With Terrion Arnold off the roster, a competition begins for the second starting spot opposite Reed. Ya-Sin and McCreary are the top veteran options, but Rakestraw is one to watch. He has been solid in both of his training camps, but injuries have derailed his momentum.

Dorsey is the team's special teams ace as a gunner, and as a result he should be safe. Additionally, Abney is one of the team's top draft steals this year and should factor into the equation at some point during his rookie season.

Safety (5)

In: Kerby Joseph, Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper.

Out: Loren Strickland, Dan Jackson.

Injured: Brian Branch.

The start of training camp will provide plenty of answers at this position. It's uncertain whether Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch will be available when it opens, as both are nursing injuries from last year. Joseph is the more likely of the two to be ready based on recovery times, and as a result I'm sticking with my prediction that he will be available sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, they have some intriguing veteran options as depth in this group, including Clark. If Branch isn't ready for the start of the regular season, perhaps Clark starts opposite of Joseph while Izien could factor into the team's nickel cornerback competition.

Strickland and Jackson are both intriguing young players. Jackson, in particular, is one to watch after he suffered a season-ending injury that ended his rookie season in training camp.

Special teams (3)

In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten.

The Lions haven't brought in any competition for any of their core special teamers, and as a result it can be inferred all three will be safe to begin the 2026 season.