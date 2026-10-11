Cynthia Miller, Wife of Detroit Lions Play-by-Play Voice Dan Miller, Dies

Detroit Lions play-by-play voice Dan Miller has lost his beloved wife, Cynthia Miller, who passed away on October 10, 2026.

According to Griffin Funeral Home, "Cynthia ‘Cindy‘ Louise Miller, born on October 3, 1963, in Falls Church, Virginia, to Roy and the late Valerie (Weber) Biondi, was a woman whose magnetic personality, infectious humor, and welcoming spirit made everyone feel like family. Cindy was the beloved wife of Dan Miller, with whom she shared 33 wonderful years of marriage. She was the devoted and fiercely loving mother of Sammi (Brendan) Burdette, Rikki Miller, Tony (Viona Veseli) Miller, and Robbie Miller, and the adoring grandmother of Daphne and Cecilia. She was the dear sister of Gino (Lisa) Biondi, Steve (Marissa) Biondi, and Julie (Chris) Griffin."

Cindy was passionate about the Detroit Lions. She attended each and every home game, sitting in the fifth row right behind the Lions bench.

"Some of her best memories were attending the two home playoff games with her daughters in 2024. Her family knows that she will be there in spirit when the Lions win it all."

A memorial gathering for Cindy will be held on Friday, October 16, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, on 19091 Northville Road (at 7 Mile Road). A funeral service celebrating Cindy's life will follow at 6 p.m.

Dan Miller has become one of the staples of broadcasting in the region, as he is one of the most popular play-by-play voices covering the National Football League.

He shared in a Social House News feature the passion his wife Cynthia and his children had for the Lions.

"My wife loves football (Cindy attends all Lions games), my kids love football," Dan expressed. "When I'd have a Saturday off in the fall, my daughters would come downstairs and ask, 'What college football games are on today? We'd sit around the TV, they'd have their computers on their lap and we'd watch games. When the noon games were about to end, they'd ask, 'What games are on at 3:30?' It was heaven for me."

Cynthia Miller battled Leptomeningeal disease.

The entire staff of Detroit Sports Podcast and Lions On SI sends its deepest condolences to the Miller family during this time of grief and sorrow.

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