The Detroit Lions are in the midst of a huge stretch of games.

After dispatching the New England Patriots in Munich last week, they're returning home for a pair of games starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. After that, they'll host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving in a game that could have massive divisional stakes.

Before the Lions get to that Bears game, however, they need to handle business against an NFC South foe with whom they have plenty of history. Detroit and Tampa Bay are facing off for the fifth time in the last four years, as they've met in each of the regular seasons as well as in the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs.

Detroit has won all but one of those recent matchups, as they won both in 2023 as well as last season but lost in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

The Lions will don their black alternate 'Motor City Muscle' uniforms on Sunday, marking the second time they've done so this season. Detroit wore them against the Buccaneers last season, as they defeated Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football in their last meeting.

The Buccaneers enter Sunday's game with a 3-6 record, but they've improved after an 0-4 start to the year. Quarterback Baker Mayfield missed three games in the middle of the season, and the team is 2-1 since he returned.

Although Mayfield had some questions about his status due to a foot injury, he appears to be on track to play and carries a questionable designation for Sunday's game.

Sunday's game will also be a reunion of sorts, as several former Lions will be making their returns to Ford Field. Among them is linebacker Alex Anzalone, a multi-year defensive captain who was a big part of the team's return to glory under head coach Dan Campbell.

Joining Anzalone on the defense are fellow former Lions such as Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ifeatu Melifonwu, A'Shawn Robinson and Miles Killebrew.

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Time: 1 p.m. EST.

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX 2 Detroit and local FOX affiliates.

TV announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams.

Stream: NFL+, FOX One.

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of Lions radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

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