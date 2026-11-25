The officiating crew for the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving matchup with the Chicago Bears has been revealed.

When the teams take the field Thursday to battle for first-place in the NFC North, the game will be officiated by Shawn Hochuli and his crew. It is Hochuli's first Lions game this season, while he has worked one Bears game already this year.

Hochuli may be a familiar name for some, as he has been a head referee since 2018, and his father Ed Hochuli was also a long-tenured NFL referee before retiring in 2018. In Shawn Hochuli's career, he has presided over 10 Lions games as a head referee. Detroit is 5-5 in those games.

Notable games Hochuli has worked in his career for the Lions include last year's Thursday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys, as well as the 2024 Monday Night Football win over the San Francisco 49ers.

With Hochuli as the official, the home teams have had a distinct advantage this year. The hosts are 7-2 in the nine games he's officiated this season, and there's a slight skew in penalty count as 66 have been called on visiting teams compared to 60 on home teams.

Overall, Hochuli's crew ranks tied-for-ninth in penalties called per game with 14, according to NFL Penalties. Hochuli's group has been fairly lenient, as they have yet to have a game with 20 flags thrown up to this point in the year.

Hochuli's busiest game this season was a Week 4 matchup between Baltimore and Tennessee, where the two teams combined for 18 flags.

He also has a history with the Bears, having already reffed the team's Week 3 Monday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles led by veteran backup Case Keenum. He also reffed Chicago's Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field last season.

Detroit enters Thursday's game unbeaten at home and looking for a seventh-straight win, while the Bears have won five in a row since slipping up against the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are 8-2, and the winner will take the top spot in the division heading into the final stretch run of the regular season.

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