'It Stinks': Dan Campbell Addresses Decision to Release Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions ended a months long saga involving first-round pick Terrion Arnold by electing to release him in late-June.

Arnold's name first surfaced in connection with a kidnapping and armed robbery plot in Florida in February, when he was referenced in a court order. While he initially didn't face any charges, he would surrender voluntarily to a warrant in June on charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

After appearing in court for a pretrial detention hearing, in which he was granted bond, Arnold was released by the Lions. This officially ended his tenure in Detroit, which lasted two seasons.

The decision to release Arnold came as little surprise when taking into account the precedent that the organization set in a similar situation years ago with Cam Sutton, when they released him after a warrant was issued for his arrest in a legal matter.

However, it also served as a change of course for the Lions, who defended Arnold initially. Head coach Dan Campbell noted at the annual league meetings that he didn't think Arnold would face any trouble based on what he knew at the time, while general manager Brad Holmes said he was a pessimistic planner but didn't offer specifics on what he knew about the situation.

Speaking to the media Wednesday for the first time since Arnold was released, Campbell offered some clarity to the team's decision making regarding the situation.

"It stinks, you never want to let go of a player, especially someone that you've been around for a while here and you drafted and all that," Campbell said. "It's unfortunate, but we made the move that we felt was best for us."

In two seasons with the Lions, Arnold largely underwhelmed after the team traded up to pick him in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was one of the most penalized players in the league as a rookie, and while he appeared to make strides of improvement in his second year, he was ultimately limited to just eight games due to injuries.

While he was expected to assume a starting role in his third campaign, Campbell said during offseason workouts that he would have to win his job back in a competition. Arnold was limited for most of the team's organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Arnold's agent, Nicole Lynn, identified the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets as four teams that had shown interest in him since his release. He completed a workout for the Texans in early July.

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