How Much Salary Cap Space Did Detroit Lions Save Cutting Terrion Arnold?

The Detroit Lions elected to part ways with cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Following a legal matter in which Arnold was taken into police custody and is currently facing eight charges pertaining to kidnapping and armed robbery, the team made the decision to release him on Monday.

This move is the culmination of a whirlwind week that began when Arnold surrendered voluntarily to a warrant last Wednesday and was held without bond until his pretrial hearing on Monday, where Judge Christopher Sabella granted him a $1 million bond under several conditions.

However, just hours after the decision was announced, the team officially released him. Arnold is now a free agent just two full seasons after the Lions traded up to draft him in the first-round of the 2024 Draft.

Entering the third year of a four-year rookie contract, Arnold was due just over $8 million in total money between base salary, a roster bonus and a signing bonus over this season and next.

In 2026, Arnold's contract was set to pay out a base salary of $1,273,974, a prorated signing bonus of $1,812,947 and an $825,000 roster bonus. The following year, which would've been the last of his rookie deal, he had a base salary of $2,750,961 and the remaining $1,812,947 of his prorated signing bonus.

Because of the legal elements pertaining to his release, the Lions have the option to void the guaranteed money remaining on Arnold's contract. This includes his base salary in both seasons, and it's uncertain whether his roster bonus for the season has already triggered or not, as the language of this in contracts differs with certain players.

Regardless, if the Lions were to void his guarantees, they would only take on dead money in the form of his remaining signing bonus and perhaps his roster bonus. At most, this would put just over $4.45 million on the Lions' books in dead cap if they were to void the guarantees, as this dead cap would theoretically include the roster bonus for this upcoming season.

On the flip side, the Lions would gain the equivalent of his base salaries in cap space this season and next. If Detroit doesn't void the guarantees, their dead cap hit would increase to around $8.475 million, with most of that coming onto this year's books and as a result opening up some space in 2027.

This is a situation Detroit has had to deal with in the past, as they released veteran cornerback Cam Sutton in the 2024 offseason just one year into a three-year deal. In that situation, the Lions elected to void the guarantees but Sutton filed a grievance with the NFLPA.

Nearly three seasons later, it still remains to be seen what exactly the amount of money the Lions paid out to Sutton is, as it was never officially reported. However, it is believed the team and the player reached a settlement.

If Arnold were to file a grievance, 40 percent of his salary would count against the Lions' cap until the league made a ruling on the situation. If the Lions won the argument, they would get that money back into their cap space, and if Arnold won, the other 60 percent would count against the Lions' cap.