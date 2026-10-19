The bye week provided Detroit Lions head coach an opportunity to reflect on the roster, the coaching staff and where he feels the team is at, through the first five games of the 2026 NFL season.

Speaking with local reporters, the former NFL tight end shared an interesting revelation about the team coming out of the bye this year.

Campbell noted he feels better about the team this year than last year, coming out of the bye week, when asked if the success of the offensive line is critical to finding the identity of the team this year.

“It's very critical. Oddly enough, there are elements of when you think about, our bye's earlier this year than last year. Last year was one of those rare years where we had it really right in the middle. But that being said, we went in and I don't remember what we were, but we had just won and seems pretty good," said Campbell. "But there were some things that you could feel a little bit. And that in some regards I feel better going into this bye than even I did last year, because I know we're ascending and we're young and we're growing and that's exciting."

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Coaching Staff Still Trying To Figure Out Playing Time For Returning Players

Last season, their were issues with offensive coordinator John Morton, resulting in Campbell making the decision to take over play-calling duties. Morton was not a fit and likely upset the locker room by publicly blaming players making mistakes for offensive woes.

Detroit's rushing attack was not efficient and there were signs the offensive line was not gelling propery.

"Sometimes you feel like you're topped off and maybe you're beginning to deteriorate because of issues worn down, age, whatever it is. So that's exciting. I do feel like we're on the rise here a little bit. We've just got to keep getting better," Campbell said. "We've got to keep testing ourselves. And look, we're in for the long haul now and it's really about to get geared up and the competition is about to really raise up another level, and it starts with Green Bay.”

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