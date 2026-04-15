Dane Brugler Releases Impactful Detroit Lions 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have been doing their due diligence on several of the top offensive tackles that are available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler released his latest mock draft, and it included all picks for each of the 32 team's in the league.

At No. 17, the Lions stay at their position and chose Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

Mel Kiper Jr. also linked the Lions to the talented lineman in his latest two-round mock draft.

As Brugler explained, "Though he’s inexperienced in areas, Freeling is an ascending player with above-average size and athletic traits. The Lions have short-term options opposite Penei Sewell, but Freeling has the talent to earn his way onto the field at some point during his rookie season."

At No. 50, Brugler has the Lions landing defensive back D'Angelo Ponds out of Indiana.

At 5'9 and 170 pounds, some have mocked Ponds in the first-round, given his success with the College Football Playoff champions.

He recorded a PFF grade of 88.8 overall (8th best among defensive backs), seven interceptions and 31 pass breakups last season.

In several draft previews, Ponds has been compared to current Lions defensive back DJ Reed.

At the combine, the talented defender said he was asked a lot about a play he made against the Oregon Ducks early in the contest.

“The Oregon pick six, which was the first play of the game.” Ponds expressed. “I feel like a lot of coaches asked about this play in the meetings. Every coach really started their meeting off with that play. So, I would say that that was one of them. Just to show my football IQ, how I watch film and study quarterbacks and knowing the ball had to come out fast. Things like that.”

Some scouts are projecting his skills being better suited as a slot cornerback, but Ponds is willing to play on the outside or in the slot at the next level.

“I’m willing to play both, whatever the team needs. I’m comfortable at playing both. I played inside in high school. I got the ability to play both, and I can make plays at both. I’m a competitor as well," said Ponds. "I always look for the best competition, being that I came from JMU to Indiana just to play against the Top competition in big 10. And I’m a winner.

A"ctually, I can count on probably one hand and one finger how many games I lost in my college career. So, I would say I’m a winner, and I just have that winning mindset."

Brugler's Detroit Lions 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft

1.) (17). Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

2.) (50). D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

4.) (118). Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

4.) (128). Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

5.) (157). Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

5.) (181). Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

6.) (205). Gary Smith III, DT, UCLA

6.) (213). Owen Heinicke, LB, Oklahoma

7.) (222). Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

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