The Best Late-Round Steals in Detroit Lions History: Why They Slipped

In the NFL, drafting a difference maker in the later rounds can be difference making for a franchise.

While teams often find stars at the beginning of the draft, it's the teams who are able to find valuable players later who are able to set themselves apart. Over the years, the Detroit Lions have been able to find some of these talents that have fueled them to success in their history.

Here's a look at some of the best late-round selections in Detroit Lions history, as well as insight on why they slipped.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 4th round (2021)

St. Brown qualifies for this list as a Day 3 pick, and what an impact he has made on the team over his first five seasons. A three-time All-Pro already, St. Brown enters the 2026 season fresh off a fourth-straight 1,000-yard season.

The wideout was undervalued in his draft class due to being small in stature as well as underperforming by some standards at the NFL Combine. However, the Lions valued his insatiable work ethic which has shown itself clearly since he arrived in Detroit.

St. Brown wasted little time becoming the leader of the receiving corps, and has been one of the most dependable wideouts in the entire NFL. He's the best late-round selection of the Holmes and Campbell era.

DB Jack Christiansen — 6th round (1951)

The NFL Draft didn't always look the same as it does now, and while the Lions drafted Christiansen in the sixth-round of the draft, he was the 69th overall pick. That's not to diminish his value, as he wound up having a Hall of Fame career in Motown.

Born in Kansas, Christiansen attended Colorado A&M and had a versatile career. He was a letterwinner in three sports, including football, track and baseball. This may have created some uncertainty as to what he desired to do with his future, which could've led to him getting to the Lions at the 69th overall pick.

A safety, Christiansen had a modest start to his career with two interceptions in each of his first two seasons. It was his third year that saw him break out, as he picked off 12 passes that season and forced three fumbles.

Christiansen earned All-Pro honors six straight seasons and had four seasons with eight or more interceptions. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1970 and was part of the first class of the Pride of the Lions.

FB Corey Schlesinger — 6th round (1995)

A national champion at Nebraska, Schlesinger was a secondary option for the Cornhuskers during his time in college. He finished second on the team in rushing in his final season in 1994, and wound up helping fuel the team to a national title.

As a fullback, Schlesinger plays a position that is not typically valued highly in the Draft. The Lions picked him 192nd overall, and he wound up being a mainstay for them for over a decade.

In an era that saw teams shifting away from traditional fullbacks and into more spread-oriented offenses, Schlesinger carved out a role and was a steady force for the Lions. He had 167 career carries and scored 14 total touchdowns in his career while being consistent on special teams.

Schlesinger is remembered fondly for his time in Detroit. He earned Pro Bowl honors three times and was named as a member of the organization's 75th anniversary team.

LB Joe Schmidt — 7th round (1953)

The 85th overall pick in 1953, Schmidt played collegiately at Pittsburgh. He suffered an injury in 1952 and slipped down the draft board, ultimately landing with the Lions for what would be a Hall of Fame career.

Tackles were not officially kept as a stat during his career, but he is remembered as a difference maker for some of the Lions' best teams of all-time. The team won championships in 1953 and 1957 with him contributing as a centerpiece of the defense.

Schmidt earned All-Pro honors nine years in a row, selected as a First Team honoree in eight of those. He was also an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and twice finished in the top-five of Most Valuable Player voting.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973, Schmidt is also a member of the organization's first Pride of the Lions class.

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Schmidt (56) on the bench during the 1960 Pro Bowl | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

DB Jim David — 22nd round (1952)

David was picked 261st in the 1952 draft out of Colorado A&M. Like Christiansen, he was a dual-sport athlete as he also played baseball prior to being drafted by the Lions. Though he didn't reach Hall of Fame status, David had an illustrious career with the organization.

A defensive back, David played eight seasons and totaled 36 interceptions in his career. He had three seasons with seven picks apiece and helped the team win three NFL championships.

David earned Pro Bowl honors six times and earned a spot on the team's 75th anniversary team. After his playing career finished, David would spend time coaching with the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams before finishing his coaching career with a stint as the Lions' defensive coordinator.