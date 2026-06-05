Derrick Barnes: 2025 Season Ended Up Becoming a 'Fluke'

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes now enters a linebackers room as an established veteran with five years experience under his belt.

The departure of defensive leader Alex Anzalone and other veterans on defense has opened the door for Barnes, Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell to lead Kelvin Sheppard's unit.

Younger players are now asking Barnes for tips and advice regarding life in the NFL and playing in Sheppard's scheme.

"It means a lot. It's kind of funny coming in here, as you know, usually I would be one of the young guys, now I'm an older guy. But, I always try to be a leader out here, man," said Barnes. "It's crazy how people come to me, because I used to be in that same shoe, asking a lot of questions. But, I was just a helping hand here. I've been in the system for a long time. I think my understanding of the playbook is at a high level. Always things to correct. There are always things to look at and move forward, to get to that, I always call it the 500-level. But there is always room for improvement.

"For young guys coming in and they look at me as a leader, somebody who knows the defense, somebody who can help them," Barnes continued. "Whether it's a safety or a corner. You know, I talk to the corners, d-line, everything. The fact is, I was able to go from my rookie year, when I was just learning one position and didn't know anything else, to the fact that I can literally now, eight times out of ten or nine out of ten times, I could say what the safety's doing, what the corner is doing, things like that. ..."

Last season, Detroit's defense started off playing effectively, but injuries and the roster not performing consistently resulted in the defense not meeting expectations.

For the 27-year-old, this season is about wiping out the bad taste in his mouth from a season in which he did not put out his "best work."

"This offseason, for me, was more about how could I develop into the player that I want to be. I think last year, for me, it started off great and then ended up becoming a fluke, in my opinion. It wasn't my best work," said Barnes. "That drives me each and every day. I tell myself every day that the small things that last year or previous years were in my mind, I just watch a little bit more film or look at this play that you're confused about.

"Not saying that I was slacking, but last year, maybe a couple of times I was like, 'Oh, I'll do it tomorrow.' Now, every time my mind says to go something, I go do it. Just those small things that can make a huge difference for me," Barnes added further. "Physically, I feel like I came back to OTAs in great shape. Typically, I was a lot heavier then when I would come back in OTAs in previous years. But this year, it means something to me and it's very personal this year."

Impact of Alex Anzalone

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone served to produce at a high level on the field, but also mentored Detroit's young linebackers core.

His departure will be felt, but Barnes, Rodriguez and Campbell had another coach on the field who supported them and provided insights into the game that will be remembered for years to come and utilized to help Detroit's defense.

"It's one of those things where they say the the big brother left, and now you're on your own," said Barnes. "Gotta lead your way, gotta pave your own way. I think he did his job with me while he was here. Led me in the right direction, always had my back. Even mentally ,physically, on the field, off the field, Anzo was a guy that I looked up to. A guy that, if I was confused about something on the field, he was like a coach. He was a coach as a player. It was crazy.

"He's a smart football player, taught me a lot. Taught me how to just make things smaller, as far as adjustments and things like that," Barnes continued. "Learning and taking one play at a time, and when it comes to coverages, look at it as it being basic, instead of being some extraordinary thing. He's a great man. Great friendship. Our family are very close. It's crazy just to be here and have him not be here, but that's what it is. A lot of people got to move on, and obviously it's time for me to step back in."