The Biggest Question Nobody Is Asking About Detroit, And How They Answer It

The Detroit Lions are eager to get back to business in 2026.

After finishing at the bottom of the NFC North last year, the Lions are ready to prove that this was a fluke and contend for a division title and make a postseason run. Sixth-year coach Dan Campbell has preached an all-business approach to the offseason, and it's expected that the team will carry this into training camp and beyond.

There are set to be several position battles heading into the start of training camp, with the biggest being the right tackle and the second cornerback spots. However, there is a big one looming that seems to be taking a back seat, that being the battle for the third linebacker spot.

Alex Anzalone, one of the team's multi-year defensive captains and a huge part of the group for the past five years, departed after five seasons on a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, the Lions have a void in their defense.

Jack Campbell is expected to step up from a leadership perspective and be a big part of the defense after an All-Pro season last year. For his efforts, he earned a contract extension. Additionally, Derrick Barnes is back in the mix, giving the Lions two returning starters at the position.

However, Anzalone's WILL linebacker spot is vacated, and the Lions will have to find an answer for his departure. The team has a few intriguing options, ranging from veterans to an interesting rookie drafted on the third day of this year's draft.

Malcolm Rodriguez will likely get the first opportunity to work with the first-team defense in base packages. Rodriguez started 15 games as a rookie, and has filled in as needed over the last three years. While he hasn't been able to consistently contribute, he's been serviceable when called upon.

If not Rodriguez, another option is newcomer Damone Clark. The Lions signed Clark to a one-year deal this offseason, and while he has predominantly been a special teams ace, he does have defensive experience as well.

Jimmy Rolder is the most intriguing player of the group. A fourth-round pick in this year's draft, Rolder comes to the professional ranks with advanced football IQ and athleticism, and could wind up contributing right away for the defense.

At this stage, I expect Rodriguez will get the first opportunity to work with the first-team defense. However, if Rolder is able to assert himself the way he started to in spring workouts, it will be difficult for the team to keep him off the field.

It would be best-case scenario for the Lions to get production immediately from their fourth-round pick, and while Rodriguez has plenty of value to the defense and special teams units, Rolder could be one of the team's breakout stars in 2026.