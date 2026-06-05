The Detroit Lions have completed their second open practice session of organized team activities.

On Thursday, Dan Campbell's squad took the field in front of members of the media for in essence what ended up being a walkthrough practice.

Before practice, the sixth-year head coach explained that it would be a brief workout as the team continues their offseason preparations for the regular season.

"We'll be on and off the grass pretty quick. We've gotten two good days of work in up to this point," Campbell said. "Guys are working hard, they're still training hard with that crew, which is important. It is the most important thing in the offseason. And then man, we're getting better at the little things, that you can without pads on. So, that's good. I like where the guys are at. That's it.”

Here is what we learned from the second open Lions practice session during OTAs.

Campbell reacts to Myles Garrett trade

Detroit's sixth-year head coach clearly was not really interested in talking about another player on another team. The former NFL tight end shrugged off the question, even joking that the Rams should already be crowned the Super Bowl champions.

He was even less interested in answering when the Lions would make a simllar all-in deal.

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D.J. Reed is looking like his old self

After suffering a hamstring injury last season, Reed worked his way back into the lineup, but did not look like his old self.

Campbell acknowledged it was a tough injury to come back from, especially given the physical requirements of playing the cornerback position.

Now healthy, the team is expecting the veteran to lead a young cornerbacks room. Campbell expressed that Reed has been moving well at practice.

Ennis Rakestraw earns reps

Second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was expected to compete with Roger McCreary for snaps at the nickel cornerback spot.

On Thursday, Rakestraw was observed taking snaps opposite of Reed on the outside. If Rakestraw can prove to be a reliable defender, it will give Kelvin Sheppard additional depth behind the expected starters.

Rakestraw was also alongside Arnold on the second-field.

Gibbs will be bell-cow

It is now officially confirmed that the speedy running back will be Detroit's bell-cow, earning a significant amount of carries and targets.

With David Montgomery now in Houston, the former first-round draft pick is tasked with leading an offense that is expected to again to score a significant amount of points this season.

When asked, the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back did not want to address his contract negotiations, opting instead to defer to his representatives and sharing his fondness for the City of Detroit and Lions' fans.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer is slightly carrying chip on his shoulder

After not getting drafted, Lions On SI asked Altmyer after practice if he would use the slight to motivate himself even more.

"Sure, I was resentful in the moment, in that draft process, and bitter a little bit, and was upset. But as you reflect back on it, man, I'm on a team, just like some of these other late-round and other quarterbacks in this league," said Altmyer. "They're getting reps, just like I am, and I got to use those reps to the betterment of my team, for me individually.

"So when I'm on that field, I'm not thinking about that draft process at all. I'm thinking about how can I do my job well. I'm thankful for it, you know, and I'll continue to be thankful for that whole draft process. Because again, it's molded my character, my faith substantially to new heights, and I need that. Golly, I need that."

Quick hitters

1.) Jake Bates missed one kick north of 60 yards wide right and made one from around 62 yards out.

2.) Blake Miller was utilized extensively at right tackle on Thursday. Larry Borom was observed taking the majority of first-team reps this week.

3.) The team ran a quick situational period at the end of practice Thursday. Campbell set up a scenario where the team was down by one without any timeout, 28-27, with 14 seconds remaining from the opponent’s 48-yard line. Goff handed the ball off to Gibbs before Bates missed the field goal. Bridgewater attempted a pass to Tom Kennedy, but overthrew the ball. He threw the ball away on the second rep, before Bates drilled a made field goal to end practice.