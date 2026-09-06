Detroit Lions 2026 Game-by-Game Predictions Following Training Camp

The wait for Detroit Lions football in 2026 is nearly over.

A week from Sunday, the Lions will kick off their season in front of a likely raucous crowd at Ford Field against the New Orleans Saints. Detroit is expected to compete for a NFC North title based on their roster and what's viewed as a lighter schedule than last year.

Still, Dan Campbell's team has plenty to prove and attacked the offseason in such a manner. The organization is optimistic that this approach will help get them back to the top of the NFC North, where they had been for two seasons prior to falling to 9-8 and a last-place finish in 2025.

Here's my latest prediction for how the Lions will fare heading in 2026 as their regular season begins a week from Sunday.

Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 13 vs. Saints

The Saints have an interesting mix of veteran and young talent, headlined by second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. After a strong finish to last season, Shough is looking to take the reins as the team's franchise quarterback.

New Orleans has what it takes to put up a solid fight against the Lions, but the environment at Ford Field will be tough for them to navigate. Detroit starts slow but dominates in the second half, cruising to a comfortable two-score victory. 33-17 win (1-0).

Week 2 — Thursday, Sept. 17 at Bills

Detroit will be the first regular season opponent for the Bills in their new stadium. These two teams played a shootout in their last meeting at Ford Field two seasons ago, with the Bills coming out on top amidst a high-scoring affair.

I'm expecting more of the same in this matchup, as it has the potential to be one of the best games on the early season slate. Detroit competes, but Josh Allen's mobility is too much for the defense late and the Lions come up one stop short of a road win. 38-33 loss (1-1).

Week 3 — Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Jets

After a tough first year leading the Jets, former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will make his return to Ford Field. However, it may not be the most warm reunion as the Jets don't have the level of firepower that they'd need to keep up with Detroit's offense.

While Geno Smith has had some success against the Lions' defense in his career, and Breece Hall could cause problems on the ground, Detroit's defense is set up to stifle their attack. Jared Goff deals, and the Lions cruise to a win over one of their former leaders. 35-13 win (2-1).

Week 4 — Sunday, Oct. 4 at Panthers

The Lions will head out to Carolina for a primetime battle with the Panthers. Carolina won the NFC South a year ago, as Bryce Young showed strides of improvement. For Young, the challenge will be proving that last year was no fluke.

However, the Lions have a history of success in primetime games. Using the Bills loss as motivation, the Lions handle business at Bank of America Stadium behind solid performances from Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs. 27-17 win (3-1).

Week 5 — Sunday, Oct. 11 at Cardinals

There will be a little added motivation for this matchup, as the new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will be looking to put on a show against his former team.

The Cardinals have some uncertainty at quarterback with Jacoby Brissett looking to prove he's more than a stopgap, and the Lions simply have too much to be contained. This leads to a road win. 31-23 win (4-1).

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 — Sunday, Oct. 25 vs. Packers

With Josh Jacobs being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, the Packers have some questions surrounding their backfield at this point. Time will tell if Jacobs is available for the first of their two meetings, and his presence could be a difference making factor.

Green Bay swept the Lions last season, including a win at Ford Field on Thanksgiving. Dan Campbell uses this to pump his team up out of the bye week, and the Lions make a statement against a divisional foe. 35-27 win (5-1).

Week 8 — Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Vikings

The Vikings have serious boom or bust potential in 2026. Kevin O'Connell has proven to be a quarterback whisperer, with Kyler Murray being his latest reclamation project. If he can unlock the best version of Murray, Minnesota becomes a dangerous team in the NFC.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, Murray's best football may be behind him. The Lions put on a show in their 'Rivalries' uniforms, and wind up cruising to another big win to take command of first-place in the NFC North. 31-17 win (6-1).

Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 8 at Dolphins

While Miami is expected to struggle and potentially contend for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, the Lions' trip south comes at what could be a disadvantageous time. With big games looming, the Lions can't afford to look past Miami.

Malik Willis is an intriguing leader for this offense, as he showed some growth in his audition with the Packers over the last two years. However, the Lions are able to keep his mobility in check, and wind up doing just enough to escape with a win. 23-20 win (7-1).

Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Patriots (Munich, Germany)

The Lions' trip to Germany will be a memorable one. For Amon-Ra St. Brown, it's an opportunity to play in an area where he has strong heritage, and the Lions will be eager to make him even more of a focal point of the game plan.

The reigning AFC Champions are no easy matchup for a game like this, and it winds up being a nail-biter. However, St. Brown is the difference with over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns including a game-winner to set up a happy flight home. 33-30 win (8-1).

Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 22 vs. Buccaneers

The Lions and Buccaneers have developed a nice little rivalry over the past several years, playing multiple games that have come down to the final possession. There's been some drama on Tampa Bay's side throughout the offseason, including Baker Mayfield being disgruntled about his current contract.

Ultimately, this will be another exciting matchup. This could be a game where the LIons struggle to run the ball, as Vita Vea's presence on the interior defensive line could make it very difficult. With a big matchup against Chicago looming, the Lions come up short at home. 27-19 loss (8-2).

Week 12 — Thursday, Nov. 26 vs. Bears

The battles between the master and apprentice belonged to the former last year, as Dan Campbell went 2-0 against Ben Johnson. However, it was Johnson who took the NFC North last year as the Bears surprised everyone by winning the division.

In 2026, the Lions will be looking to take the crown back. Their first meeting comes on Thanksgiving, where the Lions have had some issues winning as of late. Unfortunately for Detroit, the trend continues as the offense struggles while Johnson's group fires on all cylinders. 31-26 loss (8-3).

Week 13 — Sunday, Dec. 6 at Falcons

On the heels of two straight losses, the Lions travel to Atlanta. The Falcons are in an interesting spot, with questions at quarterback but some intriguing skill talent. Bijan Robinson is one of the game's best backs, and Detroit's defense will be tested.

Against Robinson, Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard makes all the right moves. Detroit's defense stands tall, and the Lions control the second-half clock in a gritty win to get back on track. 27-14 win (9-3).

Week 14 — Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. Titans

The Titans are looking to get the most out of former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who had an up-and-down first NFL season. They could be a team capable of sneaking up on the AFC South, but consistency could be a struggle in 2026.

Meanwhile, Detroit has the opportunity to set themselves up nicely ahead of a tough stretch to close the season. Aidan Hutchinson shows up in a big way, and the Lions roll to their 10th win of the season. 38-16 win (10-3).

Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 20 at Vikings

In a primetime battle at one of the toughest places to play in the league, the Lions could have a tough matchup. If Murray figures it out, the Vikings could enter this game ahead of Christmas on a bit of a roll.

Late in the season, the Lions will have some bumps and bruises, and their secondary depth could be tested. With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at their disposal, the Vikings torch the Lions' secondary late and hand them a disappointing loss. 27-24 loss (10-4).

Week 16 — Monday, Dec. 28 vs. Giants

The Giants could be one of the surprise teams in the NFL if all goes well. Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers give them a solid young core, and there are some players on that defense who could cause havoc.

However, in their final home game of the regular season, the Lions overwhelm the young quarterback. It's a showcase of young talent for Detroit, as Isaac TeSlaa scores and Derrick Moore records two sacks. The Ford Field finale for the 2026 season is a big win for Detroit. 31-19 win (11-4).

Week 17 — Sunday, Jan. 3 at Bears

Ahead of two outdoor games to finish the regular season, Jared Goff will be peppered with criticism about his performance in outdoor games. As a result, he comes out determined to prove the notion wrong once again.

Campbell and company get revenge on Johnson for the Thanksgiving loss, led by a big game from Goff and some timely big runs from Gibbs to close the game out. 28-24 win (12-4).

Week 18 — TBD at Packers

The Lions and Packers could be meeting at Lambeau Field with the division on the line in this scenario. Green Bay's arsenal of weapons and potientially the weather could be two big factors in this outdoor matchup.

After taking the first matchup, the Lions face a tougher test in the regular season finale. Jordan Love makes some big throws down the field late in the game, and Detroit's secondary woes reappear as they're unable to get enough stops to steal the win. 30-26 loss (12-5).

NFC playoff standing projections

1.) Los Angeles Rams

2.) Green Bay Packers

3.) Philadelphia Eagles

4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5.) Seattle Seahawks

6.) Detroit Lions

7.) Chicago Bears

Wild Card — TBD at Philadelphia Eagles

The Lions draw a tough playoff opener with a trip to a hostile environment in Philadelphia. It would mark the third-straight outdoor road game for the Lions, and another difficult battle. The Lions took Philadelphia to the brink last year in the regular season, with five failed fourth-down attempts being the difference.

However, this time around the Lions are prepared for the test as they neutralize Jalen Hurts and the offensive line handles the task of moving the Eagles' defensive line. The Lions control the clock and steal a defining road playoff win. 23-21 win.

Divisional Round — TBD at Los Angeles Rams

Simply put, if the Rams stay healthy they'll be tough for anyone to beat. The Rams have some of the game's best players on both sides of the ball, further cemented by Aaron Donald coming out of retirement.

The Lions have taken down the Rams in the postseason in the past, but having to travel to SoFi Stadium and beating this version of that team is an entirely different assignment. Detroit keeps it interesting, but is ultimately unable to extend its season in a close loss. 31-27 loss.