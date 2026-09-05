Grading Every Major Roster Decision Made by Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff set out to build a competitive roster for training camp heading into the 2026 season.

After a season in which the team underwhelmed even with a 9-8 record, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell got back to business and wound up facing several tough decisions on account of all the talent they had brought in.

Ultimately, the Lions' roster currently stands at 51 players heading into Week 1 after they waived two players off their initial 53-man roster.

Here are grades for the major decisions the Lions made to get to their active roster heading into the regular season.

Releasing Greg Dortch

One of Detroit's most puzzling roster decisions was to release Dortch. The veteran has experience playing under new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing dating back to their time together with the Arizona Cardinals, and was also viewed as the top option to be the punt returner after Kalif Raymond's departure.

With the team moving on, the Lions now don't have a clear option to return punts on the active roster. Additionally, they have just four wideouts on the active roster. While Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are both legitimate stars, the other two options are largely unproven in Isaac TeSlaa and Tay Martin.

TeSlaa is expected to take a leap in both workload and production, but Martin has three career catches and is believed to be contributing mostly on special teams.

The Lions have Tom Kennedy on the practice squad currently, and he could be called upon to handle some of the return duties. However, Dortch's release is somewhat puzzling and for the time being leaves the Lions shorthanded in a key area.

Grade: C-

Running back depth

The Lions kept five running backs on their initial 53-man roster, then placed Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve and waived Jabari Small. As a result, there's Jahmyr Gibbs, Jacob Saylors and Sione Vaki as the team's options currently on the active roster.

Gibbs is the top option of the group far and away, and is expected to be a major contender for the Offensive Player of the Year award. However, after trading David Montgomery and losing Pacheco to injured reserve, the team doesn't have an established second option.

Saylors played well in the preseason, and has earned the opportunity to get a look as the team's backup. Meanwhile, Vaki is looking to prove himself after contributing mainly on special teams in his first two seasons.

The Lions have always believed in a two back system, with the strategy working nicely with Gibbs and Montgomery over the last three seasons. However, with the lack of a proven second option, they're currently in a tough spot to start the season.

Grade: D+

Dobbs over Altmyer

The Lions lost Teddy Bridgewater to an abrupt retirement earlier in training camp, and moved quickly to add the veteran Josh Dobbs to the roster. A competition ensued between Dobbs and the undrafted free agent Luke Altmyer, with Dobbs outperforming the youngster in the preseason finale.

With the Lions' aspirations of contending for a championship, it was important for them to find a backup with experience and proven ability in the event that Jared Goff goes down. Goff has been one of the NFL's most durable passers throughout his career, but the Lions have an experienced backup who can both contribute in the meeting room with ideas as well as run the show if an injury occurs.

Though Altmyer was intriguing throughout camp, he ultimately had some flaws that could be ironed out with time on the practice squad. Detroit was able to keep him in the organization, and as a result this decision is a win-win.

Grade: A

Four tight ends

The Lions will carry four tight ends into the regular season. They had three on their initial 53-man roster, as Tyler Conklin was released. However, they brought him back as the corresponding move for placing Pacheco on injured reserve.

The biggest component of the moves here was keeping converted wide receiver Jackson Meeks. The Syracuse product just missed the cut last year as an undrafted free agent, and after bulking up and switching positions this offseason has proven he belongs.

Detroit's tight end room has some depth at this stage, and gives Campbell and Petzing some creative options. Sam LaPorta is the leader of the group, with Brock Wright serving as a stable run-blocking option as well.

Overall, the Lions are in a good spot at tight end and should be able to put together some creative packages utilizing multiple players from this group.

Grade: A

Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Erick Hunter

One of the Lions' most intriguing undrafted free agents found a new home this week. After being waived and going unclaimed, Erick Hunter signed with the New England Patriots' active roster on Tuesday.

Hunter was viewed as in contention for a roster spot throughout camp, as he had performed well with the reserve defense as well as on special teams. However, the Lions have a stable of veterans at the linebacker position and wound up electing not to keep him.

While it stings to lose any young player with upside, the core of Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin White and Trevor Nowaske along with rookie Jimmy Rolder leaves the Lions in good standing at this position.

Grade: B

Stockpiling safeties

With Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both starting the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list with injuries from last season, the Lions could've entered this year shorthanded at safety. However, they were active in the offseason and now have a cast of veterans ready to play.

Thomas Harper and Avonte Maddox both return after joining the roster last year, while Chuck Clark and Christian Izien join the fold as free agency additions. Maddox and Clark look to be the starting tandem, with Izien potentially getting a look at nickel and Harper ready in the event of another injury.

The Lions will no doubt be better when their two stars return, but for the time being their offseason activity has put them in position to have minimal drop-off in their absence.

Grade: A-

Navigating Arnold's departure

One of the biggest offseason storylines was an ongoing legal matter involving cornerback Terrion Arnold. The former first-round pick was released prior to training camp, and has since signed with the Seattle Seahawks even though he's been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List and is out for the time being.

In the wake of his absence, the Lions will be scrutinized for the moves they have and have not made. They have a pair of veterans at the top of the depth chart in D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin, but beyond them are largely unproven players.

Roger McCreary is the next most experienced option, but he had an up-and-down camp. Ennis Rakestraw has upside, but has been hampered by injuries throughout the last two seasons. Khalil Dorsey has been mostly a special teams contributor, and Keith Abney II is a rookie.

Opposing teams will test this group early and often, and they will have to get their depth up to speed quickly in the event of an injury.

Grade: C-