Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft Grades

The Detroit Lions' work in the 2026 NFL Draft is done.

Over the three days of the NFL Draft, the Lions made seven picks. The class began with offensive tackle Blake Miller, who they drafted 17th overall. It ended with the addition of Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West.

General manager Brad Holmes prioritized the team's biggest needs early in the Draft, adding Miller and defensive end Derrick Moore with the first two picks this year.

While it's too early to tell what impact this class will ultimately have on the organization, initial returns have been positive and there's plenty of optimism as to what this class offers.

Here are grades for each of the Lions' selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Grade: A-

After speculation that they might move up to go get an offensive tackle, the Lions ultimately stayed patient and got their guy at the 17th pick. Miller is as durable as they come, having started 54 games over four seasons at Clemson.

Of those starts, 52 of them were at right tackle and as a result it would be natural to simply move Penei Sewell to the left side. This could come with some hiccups early, but Sewell started several games on the left side as a rookie and it's not new to him.

Miller is a safe pick with a high floor, and gives the Lions another young player for the offensive line they've rebuilt this offseason. While not the flashiest pick, Miller projects as a player who fits the Lions mold and has longevity in addition to being a potential Day 1 starter.

Round 2, pick 44: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Grade: B

The Lions were aggressive early on Day 2, jumping up six spots to ensure they landed Moore. A former Michigan Wolverine, he joins a defensive line headlined by another Michigan product in Aidan Hutchinson.

Like Miller, Moore is an experienced player who contributed for four years including the last two as a starter. He notched 21 career sacks, including 10 in his final season. Furthermore, he fits the mold Detroit has looked for in pass-rushers with his ability to crush the pocket.

Moore isn't the flashiest pick, and doesn't appear to have the elite upside that will make him the instant answer to some of Detroit's pass-rush issues. However, he is another prospect with a high floor and should contribute to the defense right away in a rotation with D.J. Wonnum.

Round 4, pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Grade: B+

The Lions' linebacker room thinned out this offseason with the departure of multi-year starter and defensive captain Alex Anzalone. Jack Campbell is set to take the reins, but the Lions added Rolder as a potential solution for the vacancy at WILL linebacker.

Rolder didn't start on Michigan's defense until his final year, and showed enough to indicate that he's capable of improving and playing a role at the professional level. He has good instincts and is rangy, so there's plenty of upside.

In the immediate future, Rolder looks to be competition for veteran Malcolm Rodriguez while also holding a significant role on special teams. However, if his instincts translate, he could be a big piece of the defense sooner rather than later.

Round 5, pick 157: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Grade: A

The Lions have some questions at the cornerback position, and added depth in Abney. He is an ideal schematic fit with his abilities in man coverage, as he allowed a completion percentage of 44.4 percent in his final season with the Sun Devils.

Amik Robertson, a fiesty but undersized corner, departed this offseason in free agency. Abney's tape is reminiscent of Robertson, and he could be the ideal replacement with some development. He can be too handsy at times, but is unafraid of matching up in press or matching in off coverage.

Abney entered Draft night with a Day 2 grade, and fell to the Lions in the fifth-round. If he can overcome some penalty issues and develops, he could be a massive steal for Detroit.

Round 5, pick 168: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

Grade: C

The Lions traded up to land an addition for their wide receiver room. Law is a compact slot receiver who made a living on underneath routes for Kentucky during his college career.

He wasn't asked to run many downfield routes during his time with the Wildcats, as he had an average depth of target of just 3.4 yards. However, he has some gadget ability and lined up all over the offensive formation both in the slot and in the backfield.

Law gives the Lions some offensive flexibility and could create unique opportunities. He has some development ahead of him to be a more complete receiver, but there could be a role for him in certain formations.

Round 6, pick 205: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

Grade: B

The Lions added more depth to their interior line with the pick of Gill-Howard, who has traveled a long road to the NFL. He began at Upper Iowa College, then Northern Illinois before finishing with a year at Texas Tech.

He started his career as a linebacker, adding 50 pounds to his frame to help him make the switch from that position to the defensive line.

A three-technique, Gill-Howard may begin his career near the bottom of the depth chart with players like Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike ahead of him. However, his physicality against the run could be an asset in a rotation.

Gill-Howard plays with a ton of effort and is very athletic. He's undersized by positional standards, but makes up for that with his toughness. He may not be an instant contributor, but has the upside to be a factor for the defense down the road.

Round 7, pick 205: Tyre West, EDGE, Tennessee

Grade: B-

A rotational player in college, West has flashed some potential but in a limited capacity. He projects as a speed rusher at the NFL level, as he's twitchy and athletic at the line of scrimmage. West has long arms and wins with his hands.

For the Lions, West could begin his career as a speed rusher in a rotation on passing downs. There's a path for him to make the roster in his first season, and if the Lions are able to develop his all-around game he could wind up being a nice addition.

Overall draft grade: B+

The Lions' two biggest needs were taken care of on the first day of the draft with the selections of Miller and Moore. Both players could be instant starters, and will at the very least be competitive depth with the veterans the Lions signed in free agency.

On Day 3, the Lions targeted depth and athleticism. All of the additions are fits with the team's culture, and there will be opportunities for players like Rolder and Abney to carve out roles early in their careers.

Abney may be the best value pick of the entire class, as his mentality and skill-set fit exactly what the Lions look for. Gill-Howard could also continue to develop and become a strong fit in the defensive line rotation.

Ultimately, the Lions targeted athletic scheme and culture fits, and should feel good about the crop they added. They were wise in free agency to build veteran depth, and while there's no pressure on these young players to be stars right away, there are plenty of opportunities.