Detroit Lions 2026 Post-OTAs Stock Watch

With organized team activities in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Lions are continuing to hone their focus on the regular season.

Detroit held three sessions of OTAs this offseason, and will finish their offseason workout program with mandatory minicamp next week. This time of year comes with plenty of intrigue, as though the practices are unpadded they provide an opportunity for players to make strong first impressions for their respective teams.

Here's a stock watch for the Lions' roster at the conclusion of OTAs.

Stock up

DE Anthony Lucas

One of the most intriguing undrafted free agents in Detroit's crop, Lucas was brought up unprompted by Dan Campbell on Thursday. The sixth-year head coach complimented the length that the USC product brings at 6-foot-5, which is a real asset for that position.

Lucas certainly has the upside to make Detroit's roster. He underwhelmed in college as a five-star recruit, but has physical tools that could help him have success at the professional level. It appears as though he's made a strong first impression, and could help his case even more when pads come on in the fall.

S Christian Izien

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard discussed Izien's impact during his media session Thursday, and noted the versatility that he brings. The Lions are in a pinch at the safety position with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both sidelined, and Izien appears to be in the mix to play either position.

Sheppard mentioned that Izien had to learn three positions at Tampa Bay, and will be asked to learn multiple in Detroit as well. The team seems to be confident in his ability to do this, and he could wind up being a big impact player in 2026.

LB Jimmy Rolder

The Lions' fourth-round pick appears to be acclimating quickly to the defense. Rolder has the skill and the upside to contribute right away, especially with an opening following the departure of Alex Anzalone.

Sheppard praised the Michigan product for how well he has adapted to NFL life early in the offseason workout program. Obviously, the biggest step will come in training camp, but it appears to have been a strong first impression made by Rolder.

Stock down

CB D.J. Reed

Reed had a tough day Thursday, as he was whistled for back-to-back penalties including a clear defensive hold. Staying in front of Jameson Williams with his speed is a challenge for any corner, but Reed's technique really struggled on Thursday.

He also discussed getting a stem-cell treatment done in Panama in the offseason to help the hamstring injury he suffered early last season. It seems as though the injury was more severe than initially let on, and hopefully it doesn't linger into the upcoming season.

S Thomas Harper

Harper has been running with the second-team defense throughout the offseason program, with Chuck Clark and Izien playing the starting safety positions. He's down the depth chart for the time being, but could work his way up by being more consistent.

Both Campbell and Sheppard talked about some inconsistincies in Harper's game last season, which was his first playing safety full-time. There's room for him to grow, but at this time it appears he'll begin the year down the depth chart, especially if Joseph and Branch are able to return at full health.