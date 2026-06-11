Observations: Lions CB Struggles, Flagged for Blatant Holding on Jamo

The Detroit Lions finished up organized team activities with a practice Thursday that was open to members of the media.

It was the ninth practice of OTAs, and the final one ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp. Coach Dan Campbell praised his players and coaching staff for the work they've done up to this point in improving within the guidelines of the NFL rules accompanying offseason workouts.

“For us, this will be OTA number nine, and then we’ll have two next week for vet minicamp and get them out of here. They’re doing a good job," Campbell said. "They’re putting in the work, I like where we’re testing each other on both sides of the ball. For what we can do, I feel like we’re getting better with the restrictions that are on us this time of year."

Here are observations from the Lions' open practice on Thursday.

Miller's first impression

With three sessions of OTAs and nine practices in the books, the Lions have been able to garner enough to get a first impression of their first-round pick Blake Miller. There will be more learning to be done throughout minicamp and especially in training camp when padded practices begin.

While Miller's biggest steps lie ahead of him, OTAs has offered him the opportunity to hone his pre-snap approach and technique in non-contact situations throughout individual drills.

Campbell noted that Miller has been adjusting throughout the offseason workout process, making small strides every day. He also explained that veterans that line up across from him are not taking it easy, which is the same as other rookies who have walked his shoes in the past such as Penei Sewell.

First look #9 👀

Derrick Moore

EXPLOSIVE Burst

—Lions On SI Inside Allen Park pic.twitter.com/NI9XKt1RWu — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 11, 2026

Veteran to watch at minicamp

The Lions' offense had some success in team drills against the defense. In particular, it was a tough day for veteran cornerback D.J. Reed. Expected to be the team's top cornerback, Reed had back-to-back penalties.

Reed is expected to be a major part of the Lions' secondary in 2026, which will be the second year of his three-year deal signed last offseason. Detroit is hoping he takes a big step toward being a shutdown corner in their man coverage-heavy defense.

The veteran told reporters that he underwent stem-cell treatment for his hamstring injury in Panama during the offseason.

Situational football

The Lions got some situational work in during a late team period of Thursday's practice. After a Larry Borom false start, the Lions got the ball rolling with a rocket from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who beat Roger McCreary.

After a three-yard flip to Jahmyr Gibbs and an incompletion, the Lions faced third-and-7 with :13 on the clock. Goff drilled St. Brown on a post route, who beat Reed down to the 9-yard line.

On first-and-goal, the Lions tried to throw a pass to Jameson Williams in the back-corner of the end zone. It was ruled incomplete by the officiating crew, but from this reporter's view Williams may have gotten the second foot down. There was also a defensive hold on Reed on the play.

The very next play, Reed had his second penalty when he grabbed Williams by the shoulder on a pass attempt.

On an ensuing play from the 1-yard line, the Lions set up five-wide but Goff kept the ball on a sneak. After scoring he tossed the ball in celebration.

2 UDFA Defensive Ends Inside Allen Park

--#61, #66

Anthony Lucas

Eric O'Neill pic.twitter.com/88EQUSC91W — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 11, 2026

Safeties are steady force

There have been question marks surrounding the health of Detroit's starting safeties, and not much clarity was added on Thursday. Campbell said Branch hasn't faced any setbacks, but didn't provide a firm timetable on his recovery.

With those injuries, the Lions restocked their depth and have plenty of intriguing options. Two of those are Chuck Clark and Thomas Harper. Clark is a respected and experienced veteran who has taken plenty of first-team reps throughout the offseason.

Campbell discussed Harper's performance last season during Thursday's media session. Originally a waiver claim from the Las Vegas Raiders, Harper wound up playing a big role defensively with all the injuries.

While the young defensive back did some things well, Campbell remarked that he was inconsistent at times and that improving this is a key aspect of his offseason training.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard also explained that Harper came to Detroit as a nickel who had to learn safety, and that he expects improvement in 2026.

Inside Allen Park

--Detroit Lions safeties Dan Jackson, Thomas Harper during positional drills pic.twitter.com/W9Z2QqYm3C — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 11, 2026

Abney being a sponge

Rookie cornerback Keith Abney II was considered to be a steal on the final day of this year's draft, and so far he's been impressing with his versatility.

Though undersized for the position, he has the ability to play both inside and out at the cornerback position. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard noted that the team could play more nickel this year, which opens up a possible opportunity for Abney to contribute.

The rookie spoke with Detroit Lions OnSI following practice, noting that he has taken the approach of being a sponge and learning from the veterans in his room. He noted that while he is motivated by falling into the fifth-round, he planned to carry motivation regardless of where he was drafted.

Quick hitters

1.) The offense and defense had a punt catching competiton to end practice. Both sides picked players to represent them, with Greg Dortch, D.J. Reed and Tom Kennedy each making good on their opportunities. However, Dominic Lovett muffed his, meaning the offense lost the drill and had to do planks as a result.

2.) Penei Sewell had some fun with the officiating crew, picking up a penalty flag after a whistle and walking away with it.

3.) Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph were both present at practice, though they did not participate. Branch was trying to get involved in the punt catching competition, and made an attempt to get some work in on the JUGS machine following the conclusion of practice.

4.) Among the players observed by this reporter getting more work in on the JUGS machine after practice were safeties Christian Izien and Chuck Clark.