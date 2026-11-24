The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears have both done their respective parts to make Thursday's Thanksgiving clash one of the biggest in recent memory.

Though the Lions have a history of struggling on the national holiday, they have an opportunity to right those wrongs in a battle that will decide who holds the lead in the NFC North to start the late-season stretch run.

Both Detroit and Chicago enter Sunday's game at 8-2, in a tie for first-place in the division. Detroit currently holds the advantage based on divisional record, as they're 2-0 while the Bears are 0-2 in NFC North games.

There's plenty of history between Chicago and Detroit, adding to the stakes of Thursday's game. The Bears are coached by former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and the team features multiple former Lions such as running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

As a result, the Thanksgiving matchup will be ultra consequential. While these two teams will meet again in Chicago in Week 17, winning this game will give one team the advantage when it comes to jockeying for standings advantages late in the year.

Additionally, both teams are one game back of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so continuing to win will be important when it comes to a team controlling its own destiny late in the year.

Around the North

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday, dropping them to 7-3. Detroit currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings, while the Bears lost to them in Week 2.

All four of the NFC North teams currently sit above .500 on the year, with the last-place Packers holding a 6-4 record. This week is a big one across the division, as the Packers have a massive game of their own against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams will be coming off a bye week for Wednesday's game, which will be streamed on Netflix. Green Bay and Los Angeles are both 6-4, with Green Bay holding the three-way tiebreaker over the Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

The winner of Wednesday's game will have a massive advantage thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker it would grant, while the loser will drop a game back of the logjam for the final playoff spot.

Minnesota, meanwhile, will have a matchup Sunday with the Atlanta Falcons. A loss could be detrimental to them, as it would drop them to 7-4 and even with whomever wins Wednesday's game. It's worth noting that they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay as they swept the two meetings they've had this year.

NFC North standings

1.) Detroit Lions (8-2)

2.) Chicago Bears (8-2)

3.) Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

4.) Green Bay Packers (6-4)

NFC playoff standings

1.) San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

2.) Detroit Lions (8-2)

3.) New York Giants (6-3-1)

4.) Carolina Panthers (5-5)

5.) Chicago Bears (8-2)

6.) Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

7.) Green Bay Packers (6-4)

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