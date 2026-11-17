The Detroit Lions are in first-place in the NFC North.

With a 35-10 win over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, the Lions improved to 7-2 with their fifth-straight win and put themselves in a first-place tie with both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit has the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings, and a better divisional record than the Bears. Both of Chicago's losses this year have been in the division, which gives the Detroit the advantage and the top spot in the NFC North with eight games to play.

In the three-way tie, the tiebreaker is decided by winning percentage in head-to-head meetings between the three teams. The Lions have beat the Vikings, and the Vikings beat the Bears. Because the Lions have the head-to-head over Minnesota, they're currently in first.

Detroit was unable to gain any headway on the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Dallas Cowboys to move to 8-1 on the season.

Chicago was on its bye week this week, and returns to action next week against the New Orleans Saints. If they defeat New Orleans and the Lions handle business Sunday against Tampa Bay, the Thanksgiving meeting at Ford Field will carry massive divisional stakes.

A lot can still happen, but at this point Detroit controls its own destiny in it's pursuit of a third NFC North title in four years. Half of their final eight games will be against divisional opponents, including that Thanksgiving matchup with the Bears looming in less than two weeks.

The Lions will have to run the gauntlet of the division without two of their top defenders, as Aidan Hutchinson is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, while Jack Campbell is on injured reserve after a scary injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

The NFC North remains the best division in football with all teams at least two games over .500, but the Minnesota Vikings knocked the Green Bay Packers out of the playoff picture for the time being with their 30-10 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay dropped to 6-4 on the year with the loss, but are currently on the outside looking in as the Los Angeles Rams claimed the seventh seed for now thanks to having a better record than the Packers against NFC opponents.

The Packers and Rams have a big matchup looming, as both teams will be on their bye weeks this upcoming week before squaring off on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at SoFi Stadium. That game will be a big factor in the postseason picture, as the winning team will gain the valuable head-to-head tiebreaker in addition to going a game up in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have the opportunity to impact the standings in a big way next week with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football.

NFC North standings

1.) Detroit Lions (7-2)

2.) Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

3.) Chicago Bears (7-2)

4.) Green Bay Packers (6-4)

NFC playoff standings

1.) San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

2.) Detroit Lions (7-2)

3.) New York Giants (5-3-1)

4.) Carolina Panthers (4-5)

5.) Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

6.) Chicago Bears (7-2)

7.) Los Angeles Rams