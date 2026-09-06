Detroit Lions 2026 Updated Offensive Depth Chart After Roster Cuts

The Detroit Lions have one of the most exciting groups of skill players in the entire NFL, but it will likely be the performance of the offensive line that determines the ceiling for this year's team.

An offseason of change gives the group a new look heading into the 2026 campaign under head coach Dan Campbell. There's also new leadership with Drew Petzing taking over for John Morton as offensive coordinator.

Here's an updated look at the Lions' offensive depth chart ahead of the regular season.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Joshua Dobbs.

Practice squad: Luke Altmyer.

The Lions elected to go with Dobbs over Altmyer, and the decision to go with a veteran fits what they would need should Goff go down at any point. Altmyer remains with the organization, and may be in better position to take over as the backup with a strong season of development on the practice squad this year.

In his sixth season, Goff is set up for success with the array of talent around him. With how durable he's been, another big season could be in store for one of the league's more underrated passers.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Jacob Saylors.

Reserve: Sione Vaki.

Injured: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve).

With Pacheco going on injured reserve after final cuts, the Lions will have to rely on a group that is suddenly light on depth behind Gibbs. In the Alabama product, the Lions have one of the league's most explosive playmakers, but he's entering the season as the predominant option for the first time in his career.

While Gibbs certainly has what it takes to handle the workload he's expected to have, the challenge will be finding a consistent second option. Detroit's offense has been at its best when its had two solid backs, and right now they're counting on an inexperienced tandem behind their star.

Saylors showed flashes in the preseason of being worthy of that type of role, and by the looks of it will get the chance to do it in the regular season. Vaki is also angling for a role after spending most of his first two seasons on special teams.

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Wide receiver

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backup: Tay Martin.

Practice squad: Tom Kennedy, Lucky Jackson, Dominic Lovett.

Injured: Kendrick Law (Injured reserve).

There could be moves coming at this position, as right now the Lions are very light on depth. St. Brown and Williams are both bona fide stars and expected to be among the best in the league, but behind them there's little in terms of proven ability.

TeSlaa has plenty of upside, as he has a unique combination of size, speed and hands. However, he didn't have a catch in the preseason and had an up-and-down camp. He's going to get plenty of opportunities, but will need to step up in a big way to help elevate the offense.

Martin made the roster in part due to his ability on special teams, and time will tell what kind of role he has on offense. Kennedy is back on the practice squad and likely will have a role at some point early in the season, but Detroit could be looking elsewhere for an option that could also help them in the return game.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks.

Practice squad: Thomas Gordon.

Depth is aplenty at this position for the Lions. LaPorta gives them one of the top young options in the league as the headliner. He's been a security blanket for Goff, and his absence was felt in a big way when he went down with a season-ending injury midway through last year.

Behind LaPorta, Wright has a solid role as a block-first second option. Conklin has produced at a starter level throughout his career, but is coming off a down year and time will tell whether he or Meeks gets the first crack at the third spot.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom.

Practice squad: Devin Cochran.

Injured: Gio Manu (Non-football injury).

Miller looks to be in position to start right away after appearing to outperform Borom in training camp. He will fill big shoes after Taylor Decker's release, with Sewell switching from the right to the left side.

Sewell didn't play in the preseason, so fans won't get their first look at him in his new spot until the opener. While he has experience playing on the left side, there could be some hiccups early in the change as he adjusts to game speed playing on the opposite side.

Borom will be the swing tackle, and Miles Frazier could provide some depth at tackle in a pinch as well.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backups: Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier.

Practice squad: Elijah Klein, Mason Miller.

The competition for the left guard spot never really materialized throughout camp, as both Bartch and Juice Scruggs dealt with injuries. This left Mahogany as the incumbent option to start the year, but the competition may not quite be over now that Bartch is healthy.

Ratledge could be a breakout candidate on the right side, as he has impressed throughout camp. Frazier provides versatile depth, while Klein and Miller are both intriguing young options who could get a look at some point this season.

Center

Starter: Juice Scruggs.

Backup: Tate Ratledge.

Injured: Cade Mays (Injured reserve).

With Mays set to miss at least the first four games, Detroit will count on Scruggs to lead the way from the center position early in the year. They carried Seth McLaughlin initially on the 53-man roster, but he was waived, though that could have to do with Campbell noting he was in concussion protocol prior to the preseason finale.

Regardless, it'll be Scruggs to start the year with Ratledge serving as the emergency backup. Detroit could utilize Mason Miller for depth in this area as an elevation, as he played center in the preseason finale.