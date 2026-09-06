The Detroit Lions are counting on running back Jahmyr Gibbs to continue his growth and development.

Now that Gibbs has secured a lengthy contract extension and head coach Dan Campbell made him the bell cow running back, their are pretty elevated expectations for the upcoming 2026 season.

In a recent Sports Illustrated piece highlighting the offseason winners, the former first-round pick was among a few bright spots, in an offseason full of unfortunate headlines across the league.

As Gilberto Manzano explained, "Just look at what Bijan Robinson has to deal with in Atlanta for a better understanding of why Gibbs is listed as a winner in this column. Gibbs has it great with a reliable quarterback, stout offensive line and several playmakers who can command attention and give him favorable matchups. Gibbs might be on the verge of breaking a few records and adding some hardware now that he doesn’t split carries with the departed David Montgomery."

After inking a new deal, Gibbs became the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

"Gibbs became the highest-paid running back this offseason, signing a three-year, $67.5 million contract extension, which was a little higher than Robinson’s three-year, $66.75 million deal. Life is good for Gibbs."

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What NFL world thinks of Jahmyr Gibbs

This year, six Lions were listed in the annual NFL's Top 100 list. Gibbs came in ranked ninth, the higest ranking of any player on the roster this season.

Several Packers shared their thoughts about Gibbs in a pre-packaged video released on social media.

“I would say he’s the fastest person I’ve ever seen on the field," said Micah Parsons. "You need 11 people running to the ball every play. If you don’t rally tackle, there’s no way you beat the Lions with him at running back. You’re watching the tape and you’re like, ‘We got this dude again this week.’”

Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin shared, “Everybody knows if you give him that seam, it’s over with. He’s got lightning speed.”

New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III had a unique description, sharing, “This guys’ like, what was that, Coyote and the Road Runner? Yeah, I just think he has the quickest 0-to-100 burst in this league. Do not let this guy go to the safety untouched. It’s like he’s running a 40-yard dash every time he gets the ball.”

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was succinct, stating, “The breakaway speed. I mean once he’s even with you, he’s leaving you.”