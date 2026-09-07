The Detroit Lions will begin their quest to rebound from a disappointing 2025 season, when they take the field this week to face the New Orleans Saints.

Dan Campbell's squad opens as a 7-point betting favorite in their Week 1 contest against an NFC South foe, according to DraftKings sports book.

General manager Brad Holmes shared with local reporters he felt the former NFL tight end did everything possible to get one of the youngest rosters in the league prepared for the upcoming 17-game schedule.

"Obviously, I thought Dan did a great job of managing the camp," said Holmes. "Even going all the way back to right after the Draft, the phases of the offseason program, OTAs, just how everything kind of married up very nicely with the management of everything, getting the necessary work in, getting the guys prepared. So, he's always done a great job about that."

Holmes felt the front office was able to evaluate the roster to be able to establish the initial 53-man roster based on the level of competition that occurred all throughout the spring and summer.

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"And then really the whole coaching staff. You can bring the competition in, but to have those guys play fast, to compete hard, those guys getting pushed, I mean, it's golden evaluation opportunities to look at those guys," said Holmes. "So, everybody did a great job. Personnel department's big time for us around this time of the year.

"A lot of hard work goes into this process of monitoring the entire League around this time," Holmes commented further. "And really, I mean, so many people to name to have a successful training camp. So, our performance staff, our trainers, operations, grounds crew, everybody, almost really too many names, but it's all hands-on deck."

Detroit has played New Orleans a total of 28 times, including in the playoffs. The Saints lead the series 14-13-1.

Back in 2023, the last time the Lions played the Saints, Campbell's squad won the road contest 33-28.

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