Lions Could Face Saints Team Without Key Players in Opener

The Detroit Lions are set to open up the 2026 season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Ford Field.

When these two teams kick off, the Saints could be without multiple key players on their roster due to injuries suffered in training camp. Head coach Kellen Moore is navigating several players dealing with ailments.

Among the players who will officially be out for the Saints are linebacker Jaylan Ford, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and safety Lorenzo Styles. All three are on injured reserve, with Ford and Tyson being placed on their at roster cut down day with designations to return. Styles, meanwhile, was placed on injured reserve after cut day.

All three are expected to return and help the Saints at some point season, but will miss the first four games of the year including Sunday's opener against the Lions. In particular, losing Tyson is a big blow as he was the team's No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft and was expected to be a big contributor.

In addition to the players on injured reserve, the Lions could see a Saints team without multiple key veterans. Alvin Kamara and Cameron Jordan, two staples of the franchise over the last decade, are both dealing with ailments.

Both Kamara and Jordan have had historic careers with the Saints, as they have stood out in the backfield and on the defensive line, respectively. However, Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and Jordan is dealing with a hamstring injury.

However, if Kamara were to miss Sunday's game, it would still be a big blow to the Saints' hopes. Now entering his 10th NFL season, all with New Orleans, Kamara has logged over 7,000 rushing yards and been a huge part of the offensive attack.

Jordan, meanwhile, elected to return for a 16th season with the Saints after some uncertainty this offseason. He has 132 career sacks, including 10.5 last year at age 36.

The Lions are dealing with some key injuries of their own, with backup running back Isiah Pacheco and center Cade Mays both currently on injured reserve.

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