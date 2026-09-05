Two Detroit Lions Players Expected to 'Step Up' Amid Injuries

Two key Detroit Lions are expected to step and fill in for injured players this season.

With both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list, veteran Avonte Maddox has the potential to build upon a successful 2025 season in Detroit.

PFF recently listed 10 NFL players that are set to step up this season amid key absences.

As writer Bradley Locker explained, "The Lions’ quest for redemption after missing the playoffs has already endured numerous roadblocks. A quintessential part of that is having both Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles) still working their way back from season-ending injuries in 2025 and landing on the physically unable to perform list."

Maddox joined Detroit in 2025 after a successful stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The former Eagle turned heads in reserve work for Detroit last year, generating a 79.1 overall PFF grade over 342 snaps. Impressively, Maddox notched a 75.0-plus grade in both coverage and run defense while primarily operating as the team’s true free safety," writes Locker. "If he can sustain that level of play, it will go a long way for Detroit’s battered defense."

Unfortunately for the offense, free agent center Cade Mays is starting the 2026 season on the injured reserve list.

Juice Scruggs is a player general manager Brad Holmes coveted and was a part of the deal that sent running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

With Mays out early, Scruggs has the potential to stabilize an offensive line that is seeking to rebound after a disappointing 2025 season.

"Detroit’s defense has been especially besieged by injury in recent seasons, but its offense also endured a big blow when starting center Cade Mays fractured a bone in his wrist during training camp," writes Locker. "With Mays out for at least the first four weeks of the year, Scruggs could step up to fill his absence.

"Acquired by the Lions this offseason in the deal for running back David Montgomery, Scruggs has occupied all three interior offensive line slots throughout his pro career, but he only played center in 2024."

Scruggs had a career season in 2024 playing center, but his last year in Houston was not as productive.

"That season happened to be his best as a pro with a 63.5 overall PFF grade, which placed 17th among qualified centers," writes Locker. "Scruggs will look to bounce back in a new ecosystem after a trying 2025 saw him earn a 40.5 PFF run-blocking grade and let up 11 pressures on 202 opportunities."

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