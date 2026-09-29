Detroit Lions Are Small Betting Favorite Against Panthers

The Detroit Lions will next take the field against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football.

Dan Campbell's squad opens as a 3.5-point road favorite against their NFC South opponent, according to DraftKings sports book.

Detroit's defense took strides forward against the New York Jets. After the first two games saw Kelvin Sheppard's defense give up north of 30 points, the unit was able to seal the game against New York with a late pressure that resulted in Geno Smith being sacked and losing the football.

"We kind of mentioned this, but defensively, we started fast," Dan Campbell told reporters at his Monday media session. "0-3 on third-down there, their first three possessions, got off the field, did a good job there. It was really what gave us the start that we had because they kind of eliminated what they were able to do early offensively.

"We knocked out the run game, which that's what we're about. We're not going to let teams run on us. We didn't do well. Buffalo, we reestablished that, 58 yards, 3.1, five sacks. So, we were disrupted with our front, got to the quarterback, quarterback hits," Campbell added. "And then the big takeaway at the end, man, to win the game. So, that was huge."

The former NFL tight end highlights the improved play of the secondary, which was improved in coverage. He expressed the next step in their improvement this season was winning more one-on-one battles.

"Coverage was better. We were stickier, but we lost a lot of one-on-ones. So, that's the next step is, OK, hey, now we're in phase. That's good," said Campbell. "But, now we have got to win some of those. We have to win some. There were some penalties that showed up at the worst times and then just some of those at the catch point.

"But man, that's a step in the right direction. And really that's what bled into third down in red zone. That's where those came up was the pass game, some of those one-on-ones, but we can grow from there

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