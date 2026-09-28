Everything Dan Campbell Said After Lions Win Over Jets

Here is a transcript of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's postgame press conference after his team defeated the New York Jets, 31-24, to move to 2-1 on the season.

Opening Statement:

“Listen, I'm going to start with this. Man, that team gave us all we can handle there, man. They played hard. They take on the identity of that coach, which is a credit to him. I know what that's like being on the other side of that, but they hold their head high, man. Those guys play hard and had a chance there at the end. But as far as us, man, that's just what the doctor ordered. Took all three phases to win that game. And man, as you go along this season, especially early to figure yourself out, who you are, what you're going to become, how do you win? How do you win together? What it takes, the ebbs and flows of a game. Man, I was proud of our guys. I really was. And then for our defense to have to, man, they had to make that stop. That's what it was going to come down to. And it was such a great call by Kelvin Sheppard and those guys executing it, man. Across the board, we get the free runner and Chuck Clark comes up with a huge fumble and then Jack recovering it and game's over. And I'm just proud of that defensive staff. I'm proud of those players over there and as a whole. It was a good win. It was a good win. We're 2-1.”

On the thought behind the blitz call at the end and the discussion going on with Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard at that stage:

“Listen, we're all in communication of what we think, what's going on, what just transpired. But that was an outstanding call by him. It was an outstanding call. I'm proud of him, man. It takes a lot of intestinal fortitude to hang in there and trust and believe in what you do and your guys, what we're about and trust them to bring it to life. And man, they did. That was awesome.”

On how great it is to have RB Jahmyr Gibbs to throw or hand the ball to at any time:

“Well, it doesn't hurt. It's great. It's great. And I thought all of our guys really showed up today, but Gibbs just, he hit another gear. Once we got him going there, particularly in the second half, you could tell he was starting to feel it. We were blocking it a little bit better. And then he started taking off. And he can do so many things in the run and pass game. And there's so many – What you love about Gibbs that people don't understand. You're a play caller, it's not just about, oh, hey, perimeter runs and this. Man, I mean, one of his favorite runs is just downhill runs. And you might not figure that, but he loves to get in there and kind of follow those blocks, find a crease and then just turn it on because he's got, his acceleration is special. But this guy just, I mean, once again, came to life and made some huge plays for us down the stretch.”

On getting WR Isaac TeSlaa and everyone else involved on offense and whether or not that was a concerted effort:

“No, that's a concerted effort. I thought Drew (Petzing) did a heck of a job calling the game. I did. I thought he got our guys going, got them in a rhythm and really everybody got involved. And yeah, we wanted to be able to do that, but inevitably you're always going to lean on the guys that you would probably figure you're going to lean on. And I just thought he did a heck of a job calling the game. And especially you get those where now the game gets to back to where it's a little bit tight. I thought he did a good job calling it and got them involved and the players just took it over. They did an unbelievable job. I thought (QB Jared) Goff played a really outstanding game. I thought it was just a real hedgy, smart game. A number of these – eyes down field, take the shot, it's not there, I dump it down. And just being patient with it and then you start to hit some. Okay, it's there. I'm taking it. It's there. I'm taking it. Explosive, explosive. Okay, dump it down, dump it down. Just smart. And the guy is playing at a high level at the quarterback position, put a lot on him. We do every week, man, a bunch of these kills and different things to try to get us in the perfect play. And we put a lot on him and he's just playing at a high level, man.”

On if he felt like the team needed to make a defensive statement in this game to take pressure off and cement their identity:

“Yeah, I just think it's all encompassing. We know what transpired last Thursday night. That's not us. We know that. Now, it doesn't mean things aren't going to happen. You aren't going to get beat, whatever. But you just want to know if you're going to get beat, it's because you're in phase. I'm there, guy made a play. And then eventually, we’ve got to make more plays than they make. But man, I thought we were where we were supposed to be today. And that was one of the things, man, be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there and do it with urgency. And I thought we were there, man. And we played a sound game. I thought we played aggressive. And there again, just for our defense to be on the field and had to get the stop. They had to win the game for us and they did that, man. And there again, it takes a lot of, you got to trust. You got to block out the outside noise, trust what you're being coached, trust your teammates. And we did that. And that with the fact that all three phases throughout that game really elevated us and gave us the upper hand, I thought was outstanding because that's what winning teams do. You can say what you want – well, it's really your one unit, really you're going to need all three. And when you can play with all three, when something bad goes down and the other one helps you out, that's good football. And those teams are hard to beat.”

On giving chances to guys like Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Roger McCreary who haven’t gotten as many so far this season:

“Yeah. Well, we wanted to get all of our guys to the game and give them a chance. Let's give Roger (McCreary) a shot down there outside and still use him, though, at nickel, because we do think he's got that pretty unique ability to be able to play inside, that athletic ability. He's pretty versatile that way. And then when he does, we'll bring (CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.) Rake in or bring Rock (Ya-Sin) back out , and so, get them a look. So, we brought all of them to this game and we're willing to use all of them if need be. So there again, without watching the tape, I'll know more, but I thought we did a good job challenging. Look, (Jets WR) Garrett Wilson did a hell of a job, man. He made a ton of contested catches and he's got sticky hands and he can snag that ball. And yeah, we got to make some of those plays, but I'll tell you what, I'll take that. I'll take the fact we're in phase, and we're battling and the guy's having to earn everything he gets, because he earned it. But I'll take those and we'll get better from there.”

On the impact Lions DB Christian Izien had at safety in the game:

“Yeah, huge impact. And that's what he looked like in practice. He took it serious. There were a number of things that got on him in that last game and boy, he wasn't going to let that happen again. And he was locked in all week. He got full-speed reps at it, padded work, and it looked like that today. And he played that way and he was not going to give up a gap today. And then inside of the coverage and the hit and the run, the hit, that stuff just comes natural to him. He's a football player in that regard. So, proud of him, proud of Chuck (Clark). Just all of those guys, man, I thought really stepped up for us.”

On if spreading out Lions WR Jameson Williams more on offense helped:

“Yeah, I think that helps. I think Jamo, anytime you get him involved, his speed already is something that defensive coordinators take notice of. And I know (Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn) AG took notice of that. He knows what he is and what he's capable of. And then once you verify the fact that yes, it's not just speed, that speed we're going to use for different parts of the route tree around some of those deep outs, some daggers. Now, you cannot fall asleep on him. You have to use resources on him and now that opens up. Now it's about you. It's kind of a one-on-one, get over the top in zone or if it's man, you got to win. And our guys did. (Isaac) TeSlaa did a hell of a job.”

On RB Jahmyr Gibbs’ cutback touchdown:

“Yeah. So, somebody just asked me that. I said it's like one of those, well, if it's a loss of five, I don't like it. But, it's a touchdown. I love it. It's awesome. He's just electric. I mean, the guy is, he can make something happen and you feel that way about him. You got to give him a little leeway because he's got this rare explosiveness and acceleration and speed and he does have vision. I don't know if everybody understands. He's got vision. He can feel things and that's what makes him very dangerous. So, he just felt it, man, and made his cut. And the rest is, as they say, history. So, it was something else.”

On scoring 31 points in the first three games:

“Tell you what, you're coming to our games? You're loving this now. I mean, these are exciting games. These are exciting. Come down to the wire. Nobody's leaving early. And that was the point. We're not going to let anybody leave early this year. So no, I don't know. I don't know. But, that's a good defense to be able to put up some points and move it up and down the field when we had to have it. We weren't perfect, but (Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn) AG's done a damn good job of that defense. He's got the personnel the way he wants it, the style, and they mixed up a couple little things. And so it was a good job of adjusting and getting our guys going.”

On his thoughts on Lions RB Sione Vaki’s play today:

“Yeah, I though he did a good job. I feel him getting better. I think he just continues to get a little bit better every week. And he got hit on one. (Jets LB) Demario (Davis), now, is a load. He's a hell of a blitzer. And so that was one of the things they were going to try to attack our run game and play-pass stuff down the pipe with Demario. And so that meant our backs were going to have to (protect). And he got us once or twice, but I thought Vaki, man, really stepped up in there a couple times and did a heck of a job keeping the pocket clean. And then he had some real big runs for us. There's nothing flashy about them, but the more we gain trust and he gains our trust, now we can really – That allows us to take a little something off of (Jahmyr) Gibbs here and keep him as fresh as he can be, but yet still use him for what we know he can be.”