Detroit Lions Path To Beating Jets Hinges on These Two Key Factors

The Detroit Lions are seeking to defeat the New York Jets after a letdown performance against the Buffalo Bills.

It is not as if the Lions need any additional motivation, but facing off against former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn should get the juices flowing for the coaching staff and the active roster.

Here are two key factors that will aid Detroit walk away from Ford Field with a victory in Week 3.

Defensive line getting home more often

The Lions' defense is blitzing on nearly 40 percent of defensive snaps. Against their first two opponents, Detroit's defenders were not able to get home as often as Kelvin Sheppard would like.

Both Tyler Shough and Josh Allen were able to find answers quickly to torch Detroit's defense.

In coverage, Detroit is playing in more zone than in previous seasons. There have been issues with miscommunication and players out of position repeatedly.

If the defensive line and secondary can find an avenue to marry rush and coverage much more effectively, the Jets should find it much more difficult to score on Sunday afternoon.

Campbell was asked about the increase in zone coverage to start the 2026 season.

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“We just felt like this would suit us a little bit better up to this point and then be disruptive and get takeaways, which worked well Week 1," said Campbell. "We had two ops last week against Buffalo we weren't able to get, but they're there.”

Campbell added, when asked about having to switch up the personnel due to early injuries, "It's challenging and that's why a lot of the things we've done in zone for the most part have been to reduce that stress level back there. But, that also requires the front getting there. And if you don't get there, we already kind of talked about that, but there is a trust there. And then if you're just going to play, you're just going to rush four and then play true zone now, okay, it doesn't mean you're not going to get there, but now they can chip or they can double. And so, it takes a tick longer and now you're able to stay over the top to play zone, but now it's just, you can bleed yards, that's all. It gets a little longer and it's dink and dunk and run after catch."

Stopping Jets quarterback Geno Smith

The 35-year-old veteran quarterback has had some successful games against Detroit's defense in his career.

During his stint with the Seahawks (2022-2024), Smith recorded three consecutive 300-yard passing games at Ford Field.

The former NFL tight end expressed Smith has been the "death" of the Lions on far too many occasions.

“I think the biggest thing is it's a different offense than what he was with really both times that he came out here. This is what (Jets offensive coordinator) Frank (Reich) does out there," said Campbell. "Frank does a heck of a job, man. And it's different. And so, take that for what it is in the system that they run. But, our guys are very aware of what he's done to us and what he's capable of.

"This guy sits in the pocket and he's looking to deliver one of these downfield. And if not, it's a check down and he didn't care about the rush," Campbell added. "And if you give him a lane, he will still take it and he can still hurt you with his legs and then make throws downfield once he's out of the pocket. So, he's been to death of us too many times. And so, our guys are very aware of it.”