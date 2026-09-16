Two Detroit Lions OL Ruled Out, CB Questionable Against Bills

The Detroit Lions released their official injury designation report, just a little over 24 hours ahead of a pivotal Week 2 clash against the Buffalo Bills.

As expected, left guard Christian Mahogany, who was listed as a non-participant all week leading up to the game, has been ruled out.

Cornerback D.J. Reed has been ruled questionable.

Rookie right tackle Blake Miller injured his knee in the Saints game, but the efforts to play this week were unsuccessful, as he was ruled out.

The expectation is free agent addition Larry Borom will be the starting right tackle.

Veteran defensive back Christian Izien is in line to make his Lions debut, as he did not appear on the injury report. He missed the Saints game working his way back from a groin injury.

With the team being the Bills first opening in their new home stadium, Dan Campbell was asked this week what the mindset was heading into a hostile environment on the road.

"I'm going to tell the guys, especially young players, just drink it in. Enjoy this. This will be one of those places that – it's going to be loud. Their fan base is outstanding," said Campbell. "They're a lot like our fan base. They love it and they show up and they're loud and they're all in. And now you're in a new stadium. It's a new environment and this is the first one in that place, the christening. So, it'll be special. So, I'm telling our guys, embrace it. Keep your composure.

"Don't forget, it's one play at a time and stay focused on your job and keep your head about you, but enjoy it. Enjoy every bit of it because that's part of all this too," Campbell commented further. "That's part of being able to play at a high level, competitive, the best against the best, in that environment, on the road, new stadium. That's stuff you never forget, you’re telling your grandkids one day. So, enjoy this.”

The former NFL tight end recalled that playing in Philadelphia was among the toughest environments he ever played in.

Lions' Week 2 Injury Report

LG Christian Mahogany -- Hip (Out)

RT Blake Miller -- Knee (Out)

CB D.J. Reed -- Foot (Questionable)

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