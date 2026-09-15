Detroit Lions Looking To Get Two Receivers More Production

The Detroit Lions' offense would certainly benefit from both Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa being more involved in the passing attack.

Against the New Orleans Saints, both would have liked to have produced more.

Williams, the player who had the best training camp on the roster, had multiple drops and failed to haul in a deep pass from Jared Goff.

TeSlaa unfortunately only had one target for the entire game.

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket during his weekly radio interview, Dan Campbell expressed he was not concerned about Williams not being able to haul in multiple passes.

"Yeah, I'm not concerned. I mean look, nobody's more frustrated than he is about it," said Campbell. "But what I loved is this just shows his growth. He bounced back and gets back in the huddle. He's not sulking. He's not pouting about it. He's not letting it go in the tank. Listen man, all you can do is reload, regroup and go back for more. And that's what he's done a good job of.

"Listen, nobody's had a better camp than Jamo this year. Spring, the camp. He's going to be fine. We will get him a couple of balls here, a couple of throws. Let him take off. He's going to be just fine. So, I'm not concerned at all."

After not being targeted much in Week 1, the Lions do want to get TeSlaa more involved in the offense.

Detroit's sixth-year head coach indicated TeSlaa earned more targets, given how much dirty work he was required to do blocking throughtout the game.

“Yeah, we’d like to get him going a little bit," said Campbell. "We’d like to get him a couple more opportunities here. Especially, man, he did so much dirty work the other day. Like 50 plays, he’s blocking his rear off the whole game. He didn’t ever complain or bitch about anything. He doesn’t. So, he’s earned that right to get a couple of throws here. He’s on our mind. We’d like to have him part of this thing in the pass game. So yeah, we see him. We get it.”

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