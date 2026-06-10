Detroit Lions Center Cade Mays Is Adapting to New Offense

New Detroit Lions center Cade Mays has been utilizing offseason workouts and organized team activities to acclimate playing in a new offensive system.

"It's a new offense for me," Mays explained to local reporters last week. "(Jared) Goff's been a part of it a long time, so just leaning on him, asking him questions, what he sees, what he's looking for, and seeing it through his lens."

The 27-year-old inked a three-year, $25 million free agent contract after a stint with the Carolina Panthers.

After the unit struggled last season, there is an expectations Mays will captain a young group that has the potential to succeed in 2026.

Growing in a new offense

Mays expressed each week presents an opportunity to adapt and grow within an offensive scheme, when asked if there was a point when a player just felt comfortable with everything needed to succeed playing center.

"In the NFL, I don't know if there's ever that point. There's new looks every week, so you just keep growing. But I feel like we've done a great job this week," said Mays. "Jared's been awesome with helping me with the questions I have and the looks (from Kelvin Sheppard's defense). So, it's been great."

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Goff noted it was still early, but he plans on sharing a few dinners with his offensive line teammates in the near future, in order to grow the camaraderie and team bond.

"We have not had much time yet, but we will. We will do some dinner with the O-line and whatnot. I intend to be intentional about building that relationship with him," said Goff. "But, he is such an easy guy to get along with, he has done a hell of a job so far. It's not an easy offense to just step into and lead the charge in some ways upfront.”

Mays has been complimentary of the veteran signal-caller, indicating they have worked early on building the necessary communication to get on the same page quickly.

"It's very important," said Mays. "We've just got to be on the same page and communicate the same. Learning how he sees things and how he communicates and just upping my game on that level. I feel like we've done a great job this week. ..."

Good fit

Dan Campbell indicated he has liked what he has seen from the offensive line at this point in the offseason.

"I like those guys. And it's early, but Cade (Mays) man, he's a good-looking dude, man," said Campbell. "He's a big man, he's built right, moves pretty good. And now, it's just getting up to speed with our terminology, the MIKE points, all that. But, I like Cade, man. He's a good fit for us. He's a good fit for us."

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