Lions' OT Larry Borom: Will 18th Ranked Player Provide Stability, Win Job?

The Detroit Lions will have to account for the loss of a key veteran on the offensive line.

Taylor Decker was released earlier this offseason after a contract dispute with the front office. In the wake of that move, the Lions agreed to a deal with veteran Larry Borom to compete for the vacant job.

Borom has starting experience, and by all accounts the Lions are fans of what he brings to the table. The result will be a competition for the starting spot with first-round pick Blake Miller that likely extends into training camp.

The offensive line is the heartbeat of the Lions' offense, and as a result Borom is expected to be a core player on this year's team. That's why he comes in as the team's No. 18 most important player for the 2026 season.

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Why Borom is so important

Borom's importance starts with the fact that he's competing to replace a 10-year veteran who produced and provided stability at the tackle position. With Decker gone, the Lions are expected to move Penei Sewell to the left side and hold a competition between Borom and Miller on the right.

As the veteran, Borom has the upper hand from a familiarity and experience standpoint. He has 38 career starts, including 11 last year for the Miami Dolphins.

He has the opportunity to help rejuvenate an offensive line that struggled at points last year, and it's important that the team finds the right answer opposite of Sewell as they look to get back to the top of the NFC North.

Borom's strengths and weaknesses

In the competition with Miller, Borom's experience and understanding of the pre-snap process at the professional level will be an advantage. While he'll need to learn the Lions' scheme, which comes with new checks and calls, his five years of playing the position should help him adapt quickly.

Pro Football Focus graded Borom out with a 60.7 overall offensive grade in 2025, with his highest grade coming as a pass-blocker at 67.1. His run-blocking grade was somewhat lower at 54.4, which is the second-highest mark he's earned in that area in his career.

With Miami last season, Borom allowed 15 total pressures in 16 games and just two sacks. Comparatively, Decker allowed two sacks but 33 total pressures last year for the Lions.

While Borom has some room for improvement as a run-blocker, the Lions may have upgraded from a pass-protection standpoint.

If Borom doesn't win the job, his versatility will be an asset as he offers depth for either tackle spot as well as the ability to play a swing tackle position in jumbo formations.

What happens if Borom gets hurt?

The presence of Borom is beneficial to Detroit for multiple reasons. In addition to being a starting-caliber veteran, he also allows the team to avoid pressuring Miller into starting before he's ready. While Miller is durable and appears to be picking up the offense quickly, Borom offers insurance and stability.

If Borom were to go down, Miller would likely have to jump into the starting role right away even if he's not ready. The other competition on the roster includes Gio Manu, an athletic tackle with upside who has yet to make a substantial impact in his first two seasons.

Borom offers the best competition for the spot, and would be a solid option to start the season with if Miller is not ready to go. If he suffered an injury and had to miss time, the tackle depth would thin out significantly.

Why we ranked Borom here

Detroit made a concerted effort to revamp its offensive line this offseason. With the addition of Borom as well as players like Cade Mays, they've given the room a new feel. There's optimism that the 2026 season can be a return to form after last year's struggles.

In Borom, the Lions have a veteran who has the ability to be part of that resurgence. While eyes will certainly be on Miller as a first-round pick, the veteran can be someone the team can rely on to produce.

Whether it's as the starter or as a swing tackle, Borom will have a significant role, and as a veteran can be a leadership voice in the locker room as well.