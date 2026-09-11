Detroit Lions DB Questionable Against New Orleans Saints

The Detroit Lions again had all members of the active roster accounted for, during the period open for local reporters to observe, at practice on Friday afternoon.

Only one player has been officially ruled questionable for Dan Campbell's squad against the New Orleans Saints. Christian Izien may debut, but the Lions could delay his debut due to the schedule.

Moore is likely going to make his NFL debut, while Izien may be held out for the opener. A factor that Campbell is going to weigh is the team has a quick turnaround before they next take the field against the Buffalo Bills.

Detroit will next take the field on Thursday evening against a Bills team that will open their new stadium for the first time in a game that counts in the standings.

The offense has been relatively healthy, outside of the wrist inujry suffered by Cade Mays early in training camp.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was asked earlier this week which part of the offense he was looking forward to finding more clarity about or learning more on, heading into the contest against the Saints.

"I think Week 1, and really the first quarter of the season in a lot of ways, I think you've heard a number of coaches say that over the years, you're trying to figure out what you're good at and where you can hang your hat and who separates themselves as players," said Petzing. "Every year's a different year in this league and guys get the opportunity to go put it on tape.

"We get the opportunity to go put it on tape and figure out where we are dynamic and what makes us dynamic and how do we emphasize that more and then how do we protect it with other things? I think that's such a big part of what you do early in the season on both sides of the ball because you said there's going to be unknowns coming from them as well.”

Lions' Week 1 Friday Injury Report

DB Christian Izien (Groin) -- Questionable

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