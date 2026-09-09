Detroit Lions 2026 Week 1 Estimated Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions had an off day on Wednesday and will return to the practice field on Thursday on Friday to resume their preparations for the New Orleans Saints.

On Tuesday, the Lions completed their first day of work, to practice first-down and second-down calls they want to deploy against a Saints team that finished the 2025 season on a winning note.

Detroit had all 52 players on the active roster accounted for, which bodes well for Dan Campbell to be able to take the best options into the home-opener.

Prior to practice, he explained to local reporters what he is most encouraged by in terms of the changes that were made in the offseason.

"I thought we had a really good offseason, I did. And we identified things that we felt like we needed to upgrade, I thought we did that," said Campbell. "And then I think just our focus, getting back to what we do, what we're about, and really, really competing with each other, testing each other, the chess game between the coordinators, the offense, the defense, the cutting it loose more on special teams. I just thought we identified those issues and went after them, not only personnel, but just schematically and competitively."

Detroit's primary goal was to get back to a high level of competition without much of the hype and extra noise that is tied to training camp.

It was a noticeably different camp, with the team taking on a more business-like attitude.

"I think we got back to some of those things that we're about. I think we had an outstanding training camp and so that's always going to give me hope. And there again, the core of this team, I just know what these guys are about," said Campbell. "And to see the growth already of Jack Campbell and there's some addition by subtraction that takes place. Penei Sewell, just a few examples of that. So, man, I feel pretty good right now.”

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Lions' Week 1 Wednesday injury report

DB Christian Izien (LP) -- Groin

DE Derrick Moore (LP) -- Hamstring

DL Mekhi Wingo (LP) -- Groin

CB Keith Abney (FP) -- Hand

Safety Thomas Harper (FP) -- Ankle

LB Trevor Nowaske (FP) -- Knee

CB Ennis Rakestraw (FP) -- Ankle

LB Jimmy Rolder (FP) -- Hamstring

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