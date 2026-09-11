Detroit Lions Rookie DE Should Make NFL Debut, CB May Miss Saints Game

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Derrick Moore is set to make his NFL debut this Sunday at Ford Field.

After a solid week of practice, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters before practice on Friday Moore should be ready to suit and play against the New Orleans Saints.

The former Michigan Wolverines defensive end has battled a couple of injuries during training camp, which cost him some practice time.

"I think he should be good to go," said Campbell. "He's put in two pretty good days here of heavy work. Heavy for him."

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed this week the young defenders on the roster now much quickly put aside what they did or did not accomplish in training camp in order to show the coaching staff what they can bring to the table when it matters most.

“Only time will tell. Some of these guys that you just named haven't played one snap in the National Football League. The preseason's over," said Sheppard. "They haven't played one snap in the National Football League. So all that's potential, all that's hype, all that's rah-rah. We will see September 13th at 1:00 p.m. what's real and what's not. It is as simple as that. I'm not going to jump up here and say, 'Oh yeah, we're about to be a dominant front.' I'm not saying that.

"Those guys know I don't operate that way," Sheppard added. "A lot of people say they think I'm from Missouri because you've got to show me. Don't sit up here and tell me what you're going to do. We have the ability to play a game where you can show, where you can show me what you're going to do. Don't tell me what you're going to do.”

Close decision for free agent defensive back

Christian Izien is a little ahead of schedule to return, according to the former NFL tight end. This week, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back has been limited in practice, as he has been working his way from a

"He's doing well. We felt really good about him," said Campbell. "He's close, you know. He's close. I want to see what he looks like running around today, and then knowing that we're going on a short week after this, that'll have a bearing on it, too. But, he's moving around really well. So, you know, I feel like he's a little ahead of schedule, in a good way. So, we'll see."

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