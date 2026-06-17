Terrion Arnold: Sometimes Silence Is Best Answer

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been through ups and downs early in his NFL career.

Ahead of his third NFL season, Arnold is currently rehabbing a shoulder injury that ended his season after eight games in 2025. Additionally, he had to endure some offseason drama when a court order linked him to a legal incident in Florida.

Arnold was never charged with an wrongdoing or involvement, but his name was mentioned in the order and subsequent reports to link him to it.

Following the final mandatory minicamp practice of offseason workouts, Arnold discussed some of the growth he's had as a person throughout the early stages of his NFL career.

“I feel like I’ve grown as a person because when you have to sit back and just look at everything and be quiet, sometimes silence is the best answer to everything," Arnold said. "It’s growth as far as being a man, and growth as a player.”

Arnold can be confident and out-spoken at times, but he feels that he has learned when and where to speak his mind and when to hold back.

“With me, it’s a time and a place. I’m confident. I’m never gonna hold my tongue for nobody, it’s a time and a place," Arnold explained. "As far as us athletes starting to speak up, it’s always a time and a place and a situation for everything. Some things are better to address, some things are better left unsaid.”

Arnold did not comment on the incident in Florida when asked, stating, "I just want to focus on football.”

With controversy surrounding acquaintances of his, Arnold has dealt with some criticism about his inner circle.

“No. I’m a home guy. I hang around my family and stuff like that," Arnold said. "As far as things like that, I feel like when certain things happen in life, it’s best to remain silent. You speak on stuff if you want to speak on it, but at the end of the day silence is the best answer sometimes.”

When asked about the comfort level with his inner circle, Arnold replied, “Yeah, I’ve got my granddad. I’ve got God. I’ve got my family.”

Throughout the challenges of dealing with his name being linked to that, the Lions' support of him never wavered with both Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes backing him. Arnold expressed his appreciation for that support.

“Having everybody in the building’s support, and knowing you have a coach that will go to bat for you, it means everything," Arnold said. "When I came here and I got drafted, Brad said, ‘When you come here, this is a family.’ This is the building and the type of place you want to be in. A lot of people preach that, but this place feels like home.”

Earning a spot

Arnold hopes to be a big contributor for the Lions' defense in his third NFL season. After some struggles with penalties in his rookie year, Arnold seemed to be playing much more comfortable before suffering a season-ending injury.

He acknowledged this Wednesday, noting that he felt as though he was playing his best before the injury. Through an understanding of the scheme and communication, he hopes to be an even better player and leader in 2026.

“Year three, I feel like before I got hurt I started playing my best ball as far as getting comfortable," Arnold said. "With me, I started to get comfortable last year. My injury, that’s something that I was dealing with rookie year, last year, so being able to be out there, stay healthy and be the best teammate I can be. That’s what I’m looking forward to, going out there, being a leader, making sure I overcommunicate and really knowing my teammates, understanding my teammates."

Though he has been non-contact throughout offseason workouts while rehabbing his injury, Arnold has made a solid impression on the coaching staff.

The cornerback gave a health update Wednesday, noting that he is between 75 and 80 percent with the goal of being 100 percent for training camp.

Cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend noted that the Alabama product has been solid in his mental work as well as his preparation and on-field opportunities when he's got them up to this point.

“TA, the mindset is good. The mentality, he’s ready to get out there and play. He’s been working at it," Townsend said. "He’s been doing a lot of things off the field mentally to help him to get prepared, especially because he’s not able to do everything on the field with all the group. He’s been doing what’s been asked, and he’s been doing it at a high level.”

The Lions have emphasized competition throughout Dan Campbell's tenure, and the 2026 season is no different. Even though Arnold is widely expected to earn a starting job, Campbell noted that the young cornerback will once again have to prove himself and earn a job.

"The most important thing for him is just making sure that he's healthy, that's step one, the rehab, which he's done a good job with," Campbell said. "He's getting better. We feel good about where he's at in that regard, but that's the most important thing, because he's not full speed right now. He's non-contact, he's moving pretty good, all that stuff.

"But just make sure that you stay on top of that, you're ready to go for training camp. And then, it's on. It's just about competing, you know. We got a lot of good guys in that room, and he knows this. He's got to go earn it.”

Campbell and Arnold were observed having a conversation following practice Wednesday.

“We were just talking about a step in my game," Arnold told Lions OnSI. "And me continuing to improve on the little details.”