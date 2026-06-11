Detroit Lions Do Not Give Return Timetable For Brian Branch
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The Detroit Lions have been cautious in providing return timetables for key defensive players.
Among those currently working their way back is safety Brian Branch, who is rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon suffered against the Dallas Cowboys in December last season.
Speaking before the team's Thursday organized team activities practice, head coach Dan Campbell was asked if the 2023 second-round pick had an opportunity to return to the field by the start of training camp or any point in the summer.
"I don't know. I mean, I guess there's always a chance," said Campbell. "I'm going to just go ahead and widen the window, so we don't have to talk about it anymore. Let's just go ahead and say December. And then anything before that is a bonus. That way you don't have to ask me. I would ask too, though.
Detroit has made a concerted effort to address the injuries on the back end. Safety Kerby Joseph is also rehabbing from a significant knee injury.
Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Current Players Who Could Aid 2026 Team With Versatile Use
In the offseason, general manager Brad Holmes signed Christian Izien and Chuck Clark. Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox also have vast experience playing versatile roles, including at the safety position.
For Detroit, Branch has been progressing well and has not suffered any setbacks, according to the former NFL tight end.
"There's no setbacks with him. That's what I can tell you," said Campbell. "He's doing a good job. He's putting in the work. But until we really get closer, I hate to start throwing a timetable on him now. But he's doing well."
The former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back is entering a contract year. For a player as valuable as Branch, who is a tough, physical player, having him return before he is 100 percent is not something the organization is going to force.
"I think you always want to know that your guys are, you know, that they are healthy and that this is truly healed," Campbell explained. "You're always going to kind of want to lean that way knowing the investment that would go into that."
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!