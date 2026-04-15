Detroit Lions Draft Buzz: Who Has Team Been Meeting With?
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The Detroit Lions have been meeting regularly with some of the top offensive line prospects.
With the unit being revamped, the team has the potential to add a potential starter in the trenches early in the 2026 NFL Draft.
While the team is going to take the best player available approach, it is expected that more than five offensive linemen could be drafted in the first-round this year.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu has spent time in the pre-draft process meeting with the Lions.
Based on a review of film, Lomu needs to continue to develop his technique and consistent, but his movement skills are elite for a player of his size. If the team decides to keep Penei Sewell at right tackle, Lomu could develop at the left tackle spot and be a fixture for the next decade.
Also, Alabama Crimson Tide Kadyn Proctor is a player the Lions scouting department has done an extensive amount of research on throughout the pre-draft process. Rapoport indicated the team has also spent time with the 20-year-old lineman.
In a recent mailbag piece for Sports Illustrated, NFL insider Albert Breer was asked what players did he expect Detroit to have real interest in and if he was hearing anything specific on the Lions at the present time.
"I’d say only having two picks in the top 100 can affect a team, in that it may lock you into specific needs more, knowing that by the time you get to Day 3 it may be harder to find someone who can fill them," said Breer. "Along those lines, I’d be surprised if the Lions don’t take at least one offensive lineman with those two picks."
Similar to others, Breer is linking Detroit to Proctor or Monroe Freeling at No. 17.
As Breer explained, "That position group has played a big role in setting the team’s identity over the five years that Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have been there, and the losses of Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, two guys inherited from previous regimes who became foundational to the build, are still being felt. Which is why the Lions potentially taking Monroe Freeling or Kadyn Proctor at No. 17 makes perfect sense."
Reported pre-draft visits
DB Andre Fuller (Toledo), LB Jimmy Rolder (Michigan), DT Jay Hunt (Cincinnati), DT Caleb Banks (Florida), DL Tyre West (Tennessee), WR Donaven McCulley (Michigan), WR Demarcus Lacey (Marshall).
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!