Detroit Lions Draft Buzz: Who Has Team Been Meeting With?

The Detroit Lions have been meeting regularly with some of the top offensive line prospects.

With the unit being revamped, the team has the potential to add a potential starter in the trenches early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the team is going to take the best player available approach, it is expected that more than five offensive linemen could be drafted in the first-round this year.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu has spent time in the pre-draft process meeting with the Lions.

Based on a review of film, Lomu needs to continue to develop his technique and consistent, but his movement skills are elite for a player of his size. If the team decides to keep Penei Sewell at right tackle, Lomu could develop at the left tackle spot and be a fixture for the next decade.

Utah OL Caleb Lomu spent last night with the #49ers (27th) on a Top 30 visit, as SF continues to do work on the top OLs. Imagine Lomu is a possible be a trade-up target.



He spent time with the #Rams, #Panthers, #Texans, #Bears, #Lions, #Browns, #Chiefs, #Eagles and #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/g7LGL2HNvw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2026

Also, Alabama Crimson Tide Kadyn Proctor is a player the Lions scouting department has done an extensive amount of research on throughout the pre-draft process. Rapoport indicated the team has also spent time with the 20-year-old lineman.

In a recent mailbag piece for Sports Illustrated, NFL insider Albert Breer was asked what players did he expect Detroit to have real interest in and if he was hearing anything specific on the Lions at the present time.

"I’d say only having two picks in the top 100 can affect a team, in that it may lock you into specific needs more, knowing that by the time you get to Day 3 it may be harder to find someone who can fill them," said Breer. "Along those lines, I’d be surprised if the Lions don’t take at least one offensive lineman with those two picks."

Similar to others, Breer is linking Detroit to Proctor or Monroe Freeling at No. 17.

As Breer explained, "That position group has played a big role in setting the team’s identity over the five years that Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have been there, and the losses of Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, two guys inherited from previous regimes who became foundational to the build, are still being felt. Which is why the Lions potentially taking Monroe Freeling or Kadyn Proctor at No. 17 makes perfect sense."

Reported pre-draft visits

DB Andre Fuller (Toledo), LB Jimmy Rolder (Michigan), DT Jay Hunt (Cincinnati), DT Caleb Banks (Florida), DL Tyre West (Tennessee), WR Donaven McCulley (Michigan), WR Demarcus Lacey (Marshall).

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.