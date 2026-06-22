Detroit Lions Explain Efforts To Make Jameson Williams 'Truly Elite'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams put in the work this offseason to reach even closer towards his goal and the coaching staff's goal of making him 'elite' at his position.

Entering 2026, the former first-round pick is firmly in the position of being the team's second wide receiver.

Last year, he emerged as a reliable target for Jared Goff and recorded 65 receptions (65), 1,117 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Associate head coach Scottie Montgomery detailed the efforts during minicamp this spring.

"We've really worked hard all offseason season, even just even on the phone, talking about the detail that it takes to go from being good to truly elite in our game," said Montgomery. "The things from a mentality standpoint, to the way that we go about working -- like not even just the start of a drill, but also just the finish of everything that we do. His detail, his eyes, his catch points, his checkpoints.

"Everything that we're doing now, that we did March, April, man, it showed up," Montgomery continued. "We're really excited about where he is right now. This is definitely, by far, been his best off season. His best, you know, chance to grow as a player since we've been here for a number of reasons. But, he's done a good job."

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Jameson Williams Has Goal To Be More Compete Receiver

Fearless

Over the course of several seasons, the former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver has become one of the more challenging receivers to cover.

His speed forces defenses to account for his whereabouts at all times, opening up opportunities for his teammates.

Drew Petzing is aiming to unlock a little more of the deep passing game this season, but Williams can also be used in numerous other ways to tap into his explosiveness.

"He's really grown and he continues to grow and get better," Dan Campbell said last year. "He's fearless. His fundamentals for the speed and quickness he has and the ability for him to drop his weight now and there's really some detail to his route. He's become a hard cover. Then you see the run after the catch ability. His confidence is growing. Our confidence is growing. He's doing well. This guy works now. He works in practice every day and love where he's at."

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