Jameson Williams Has Goal To Become More Complete Receiver

Jameson Williams is coming off a career-best, 65-catch and 1,117-yard season, and yet there is still room for growth for the fifth-year wideout.

He admitted as much to reporters at OTAs Thursday, expressing that he’s been working on fine-tuning his skills as a pass-catcher this offseason.

Specifically, the Alabama product would like to catch a higher percentage of his targets from Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff in 2026 and beyond.

And to Williams, as much as it will be a physical challenge, it will be an even bigger mental hurdle. “It’s a mind thing to me,” the 25-year-old speedster said.

Williams posted a below-league average catch percentage of 63.7 percent in both 2024 and 2025. A season ago, that catch percentage ranked a lowly 134th out of 197 qualified receivers.

Undeniably, Williams can become an even more prolific receiver if he improves upon his catching ability.

Headed into ‘26, the hope is that new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will help take Williams to the next level, subsequently unlocking another layer of explosiveness for Dan Campbell’s offense.

Speaking of Petzing, Williams has been impressed so far with what the former Arizona Cardinals OC has brought to Detroit.

“I love the way he’s prepping us,” Williams said. “We’ve had a great two weeks, three weeks so far, and everything’s looking good. So, he’s just got to keep building, staying on top of our game, and get better every day.”

Campbell & Co. will attempt to establish a more balanced offensive attack under the watch of Petzing, who will be the Lions’ third offensive play-caller in as many seasons.

Despite the lack of continuity at coordinator, Williams doesn’t believe the offense has changed much.

“I don’t think he’s really trying to change too much with us,” Williams said of Petzing. “He got his little adds, but we’re going to just add everything together.”

If the offense can get back to its complementary ways and the defense can become more consistently productive, Detroit will have a chance to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign. The Lions finished just 9-8 and outside the playoffs after entering the season with serious Super Bowl aspirations.

Albeit in pad-less competition, Williams believes Detroit has already shown signs of being a more complete team in 2026.

“I think we’re getting a lot smarter all over: defense, offense, special teams,” he said. “We’re playing more as a team. We’re getting better. We’re using our brotherhood to an advantage. You know, that’s just us. We’re going to continue getting better every day and keep doing what we do.”